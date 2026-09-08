Acer Reports Revenues for August at NT$30.18 Billion and Year-to-August at NT$214.81 Billion; Both Marking 13-Year Highs for the Same Period

TAIPEI, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for August at NT$30.18 billion, up 38.4% year-on-year (YoY). Year-to-August consolidated revenues reached NT$214.81 billion with 25.1% YoY growth. In both August and year-to-August, Acer achieved record revenue highs in 13 years for the same period.

Highlights in August and year-to-August, respectively, include:

Revenues from PCs grew 40.5% YoY and 22.6% YoY

Revenues from desktop PCs grew 14.5% YoY and 33.4% YoY, mainly due to AI usage.

Revenues from Chromebooks grew 166.3% YoY and 11.7% YoY

Revenues from the commercial line[1] grew 60.6% YoY and 38.9% YoY

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers[2] and displays grew over 35.4% YoY, year-to-August, which contributed 35.0% of the group's total revenues. Among businesses under incubation, Acer ITS Inc. revenue grew 53.5% and Acer Fashion Inc. revenue grew 17.1% YoY, year-to-August.

At the next@acer global press conference held last week in Berlin, Acer unveiled a range of new innovations, including an ultra-light laptop weighing just 799 g, a mini workstation designed to power hybrid agentic AI workloads, and the relaunch of Packard Bell with a full lifestyle collection for the European market. The Acer Vero 16 laptop, designed around repairability, emerged as one of Acer's standout products, winning the official '2026 IFA Innovation Awards' and 'Best of IFA' honors from several media outlets.

[1] Acer's commercial products, excluding Chromebooks

[2] Personal computers business includes desktops and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

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SOURCE Acer