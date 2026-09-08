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WKN: 552863 | ISIN: US0044342055 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACER INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
08.09.2026 12:33 Uhr
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Acer Reports Revenues for August at NT$30.18 Billion and Year-to-August at NT$214.81 Billion; Both Marking 13-Year Highs for the Same Period

TAIPEI, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for August at NT$30.18 billion, up 38.4% year-on-year (YoY). Year-to-August consolidated revenues reached NT$214.81 billion with 25.1% YoY growth. In both August and year-to-August, Acer achieved record revenue highs in 13 years for the same period.

Highlights in August and year-to-August, respectively, include:

  • Revenues from PCs grew 40.5% YoY and 22.6% YoY
  • Revenues from desktop PCs grew 14.5% YoY and 33.4% YoY, mainly due to AI usage.
  • Revenues from Chromebooks grew 166.3% YoY and 11.7% YoY
  • Revenues from the commercial line[1] grew 60.6% YoY and 38.9% YoY

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers[2] and displays grew over 35.4% YoY, year-to-August, which contributed 35.0% of the group's total revenues. Among businesses under incubation, Acer ITS Inc. revenue grew 53.5% and Acer Fashion Inc. revenue grew 17.1% YoY, year-to-August.

At the next@acer global press conference held last week in Berlin, Acer unveiled a range of new innovations, including an ultra-light laptop weighing just 799 g, a mini workstation designed to power hybrid agentic AI workloads, and the relaunch of Packard Bell with a full lifestyle collection for the European market. The Acer Vero 16 laptop, designed around repairability, emerged as one of Acer's standout products, winning the official '2026 IFA Innovation Awards' and 'Best of IFA' honors from several media outlets.

[1] Acer's commercial products, excluding Chromebooks
[2] Personal computers business includes desktops and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.