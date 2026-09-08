Regenerative Medical Technology Group: RMTG's Cellgenic Division Begins Local Commercial Activity in Colombia, Subject to Colombian Regulatory Requirements

Colombia is the third Latin American market in which Cellgenic has recently announced local commercial arrangements. Activity remains subject to applicable Colombian law and the terms of local contracts. This announcement does not forecast revenue and does not mean product registration is complete.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG") (OTCID:RMTG), a regenerative medicine company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group, today announced that its RMTG's Cellgenic division has commenced local commercial arrangements in Colombia, including steps to establish local representation and to develop relationships with physicians and medical providers in permitted channels.

The Colombia announcement follows Cellgenic's previously disclosed commercial arrangements in Peru and Brazil. ISSCA has previously held physician-education programming in Bogotá. Those educational events are separate from product registration and do not, by themselves, establish a commercial network or product sales. Cellgenic may pursue representation or partnership arrangements in Colombia consistent with its approach in other permitted markets. Any such arrangements remain subject to applicable Colombian regulatory, import, and professional-licensing requirements.

These country announcements describe commercial-setup activity only. They do not constitute U.S. commercialization, FDA approval, or a representation that Cellgenic products may be marketed or administered in any jurisdiction except as permitted by local law.

Operational and Strategic Update

David Christensen, Chief Executive Officer and President of Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc., commented: "Colombia is a next local-market step for RMTG's Cellgenic division, following the arrangements we recently described in Peru and Brazil. We will operate there only in permitted channels and will report any material results in our SEC filings."

Management expects Colombia, like other international markets, to require time for licensing, staffing, import logistics, and physician onboarding. The Company is not providing revenue, physician-count, or product-demand guidance in connection with this announcement.

About Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (OTCID:RMTG) is a regenerative medicine company operating through Global Stem Cells Group and its subsidiaries, combining physician education, laboratory operations, biologics manufacturing, and product distribution in permitted international markets. The Company operates across more than 30 countries. Additional information about the Company's business, operations, and risks is available in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As disclosed in the Company's SEC filings, RMTG remains subject to going-concern uncertainty, limited liquidity, substantial indebtedness, and potential dilution from existing and future equity or convertible instruments.

About Cellgenic

Cellgenic is the biologics and product-commercialization division of Global Stem Cells Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of RMTG, developing and distributing cellular products, biologics, peptide products, and related items to physicians and clinics in permitted international markets, subject to applicable local regulatory requirements. Cellgenic products are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the Company does not currently offer these products for commercial sale in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plan," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "believe," "may," "will," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and reflect management's current belief only.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; its liquidity position and need for additional capital; its substantial debt obligations, including notes that have matured or are in default, and the risk of acceleration of that indebtedness; material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and a history of delayed periodic filings; its history of net losses; the Company's ability to form, staff, license, and fund local operations in Colombia; Colombian regulatory, import, tax, currency, and reimbursement requirements, including INVIMA, professional-board, and other rules applicable to biologics and cellular products;; corresponding requirements of ANVISA in Brazil and other regulators in markets referenced in prior releases; the risk that ISSCA educational events do not result in product sales or a durable physician network; regulatory developments in the United States, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and the other jurisdictions in which the Company or its subsidiaries operate; market acceptance, operational execution, and competitive conditions; currency and general economic factors; potential dilution from existing and future equity or convertible instruments, including any increase in authorized capital, and shares issuable upon conversion or exercise of outstanding notes, preferred stock, and warrants; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable laws and the requirements of the OTC market. These and other risks are described more fully under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Information on or accessible through the Company's website, including RMTG.com, is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form a part of, this press release or the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which remain the authoritative source of information about the Company. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

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Contact:

Investor Relations

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

ir@rmtg.com | (800) 956-3935

RMTG.com

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/rmtgs-cellgenic-division-begins-local-commercial-activity-in-colombia-subject-to-colo-1217331