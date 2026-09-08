Chairman of the Board of Directors Stefan Doboczky to take over operational leadership of the family-owned pharmaceutical technology and services group on April 1, 2027

Hovione Holding AG today announced the appointment of Stefan Doboczky as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective April 1, 2027.

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Stefan Doboczky, Chief Executive Officer of Hovione. Photo credit: Karl Michalski.

Stefan Doboczky has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hovione Holding AG since 2024, where he has been instrumental in shaping the company's strategy and vision. He will step down as Chairman on assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Founded in 1959, Hovione is a family-owned pharmaceutical technology and services group serving the industry worldwide, with more than 2,600 employees, four FDA-inspected production and R&D sites in Europe, the United States and China, and internationally recognized technology leadership in spray drying and continuous tableting.

The appointment marks a return to the pharmaceutical industry for Stefan Doboczky, who spent more than 17 years at Royal DSM, where he rose to become a member of the Executive Board responsible for the group's global pharmaceutical portfolio and for its growth in Asia.

He subsequently spent 11 years as Chief Executive Officer of listed, private-equity-owned and corporate-owned industrial companies, including Lenzing AG, Heubach GmbH and Borealis AG. Following the combination of Borealis, Borouge and NOVA Chemicals into Borouge International, he took on the role of Chief Commercial Officer and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of the merged group. He will hand over these responsibilities to his successor on October 1, 2026 and remains available for six months to support the transition.

Stefan Doboczky holds a Master's degree in technical chemistry and a doctorate in natural sciences, both from Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien), Austria, and an MBA from IMD, Lausanne, Switzerland.

The appointment follows a comprehensive succession process conducted by the Board of Directors and marks an important step in the continued development of Hovione. The appointment reflects the company's ambition to further strengthen its international position as a leading technology and service provider to pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Guy Villax, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Family Council, representing the company's major shareholder, said:

"We are very pleased that Stefan is taking on the operational leadership of Hovione. Having served as our Chairman, he has an in-depth understanding of the company, its culture and its people, and has co-shaped our strategic direction and priorities. His international experience, his commercial expertise and his proven capability to transform companies sustainably make him exceptionally well positioned to lead Hovione into its next phase of growth. That he is willing to move from the Board into the operating seat is a strong signal of his conviction in this company and in the opportunity ahead of it."

Stefan Doboczky, Chief Executive Officer designate of Hovione, said:

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO at Hovione and to move from my role as Chairman of the Board into the operational leadership of the company. In my two years as Chairman, I have come to see the remarkable potential of this organization, built on a very strong technology foundation, talented people and a genuine focus on patients. Returning to the pharmaceutical industry, where I spent the formative part of my career, and doing so as the CEO of a family-owned company with such a long-term horizon, is a unique opportunity. I thank the Board and the shareholders for their trust. I look forward to working closely with Hovione's global leadership team and the Board to strengthen our international presence, drive innovation and create sustainable value for our customers, partners and shareholders."

The Board also expresses its appreciation to Marco Gil and António Almeida for their ongoing leadership during the interim co-CEO period and for ensuring the continued successful execution of the company's strategy until Stefan joins as CEO.

About Hovione

Hovione is an international company with over 65 years of experience in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing operations. As a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), it has a fully integrated offering of services for drug substances, drug product intermediates and drug products. The company has four FDA inspected sites in the USA, Portugal, Ireland and China and development laboratories in Lisbon, Portugal and New Jersey, USA. Hovione provides pharmaceutical customers services for the development and compliant manufacture of innovative drugs, including highly potent compounds, and customized product solutions across the entire drug life cycle. In the inhalation area, Hovione offers a complete range of services from API and formulation development to manufacturing, capsule filling, and devices. The company is dedicated to patients, innovation and technology, international growth, and the creation of sustainable value for its customers, partners and shareholders. For more information, please visit www.hovione.com.

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Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Miguel Jeronimo

Head of Global Communications

mjeronimo@hovione.com

Tel: +351 934 013 549

Scott Santiamo

Sr. Manager, Global Communications

ssantiamo@hovione.com

Tel: +1 718 344 5843