Contentstack Inc.: ContentCon 2026: Every Brand Now Has Two Audiences, Humans and Agents

Contentstack shows global brands how to build for both as agentic AI reshapes digital experiences at ContentCon 2026

Key Facts:

Defining the Dual-Audience Era: Contentstack is launching a new playbook at ContentCon 2026 to help brands design digital experiences for both human users and AI agents simultaneously.

Contentstack is launching a new playbook at ContentCon 2026 to help brands design digital experiences for both human users and AI agents simultaneously. Hands-On Agentic AI Accreditation: Attendees will gain immediate access to training and official certification on the Contentstack Agentic Experience Platform (AXP) and Agent OS during dedicated workshops.

Attendees will gain immediate access to training and official certification on the Contentstack Agentic Experience Platform (AXP) and Agent OS during dedicated workshops. Enterprise AI in Action: Leaders from brands like Verizon, TIME, Land O'Lakes, MassMutual, Volvo, ASICS and Walmart Marketplace will share how they are changing internal workflows, governance, and personalization to run adaptive, AI-ready organizations.



AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contentstack, the independent CMS pioneer redefining agentic digital experiences, today announced the keynote lineup and core theme for ContentCon 2026, focusing on how global brands must build for both human and AI audiences simultaneously. The annual conference will take place in Amsterdam in September and Chicago in October.

How to Build Digital Experiences for People and AI: Inspiring Humans, Informing Agents

Our opening keynote at ContentCon, "Inspiring Humans, Informing Agents," will explore how brands can create compelling digital experiences for users while giving AI agents the context they need to accurately understand and represent them.

"Winning today requires mastering two completely different conversations at once: inspiring the human buyer and giving AI agents the context to represent you accurately," said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. "That requires a fundamentally new approach to content, data, and technology, and Contentstack is showing brands how to run with it."

Featured speakers will answer this question: What did you have to stop doing, start doing, or completely redesign to operate in this new era? For Contentstack, that meant rethinking how decisions get made across its own organization first. "It was a chance for us to decide what humans own and what agents own across the organization," said Sampat. "We wanted to make that call ourselves before asking our customers and partners to make it too, and now we're helping them do exactly that: redesign how they operate, not just what tools they use."

At ContentCon in Amsterdam and Chicago, some of the biggest brands in the world will show exactly what that redesign looks like in practice:

Michael Mraz, SVP of Product and Platform AI at TIME, will discuss integrating AI into newsroom workflows and audience engagement at a 100-year-old media brand.

Verizon speakers will walk through "Page Craft," an AI-driven process that lets the company launch brand-approved web pages without routing every one through legal review.

Land O'Lakes speakers will break down a multi-phase approach to real-time personalization across customer personas.

Volvo Cars will share how a code-first approach to content modeling and localization supports publishing across more than 100 markets.

GetYourGuide will discuss how it balances AI-driven content efficiency with the human creativity that keeps its brand authentic at scale.



The full lineups, including sessions with Alaska Airlines, Philips, MassMutual, Walmart Marketplace, Mondelez International, and Forrester, are available here: Chicago , Amsterdam .

Real-World Execution & Industry Awards

New in this year's programming at ContentCon, Contentstack will also offer official certification sessions for the Contentstack Agentic Experience Platform (AXP) and Agent OS on Day 1 of ContentCon Europe and ContentCon US. The 'Become an Agentic Pioneer' workshops will give attendees a practical playbook for deploying agentic digital experiences as well as formal certification on Contentstack's agentic platform, exclusive to ContentCon attendees at no additional cost.

ContentCon 2026 will also recognize excellence in digital experience through the Contentstack Experience Awards (CXAs), with categories for World's Best Digital Experience, Most Successful Transformation, Best Personalization Project, Agency Partner of the Year and Technology Partner of the Year. Five winners will be showcased on Contentstack.com and honored during a formal awards ceremony at ContentCon US in Chicago.

For more information, to register for ContentCon or to apply for the Contentstack Experience Awards, please visit: www.contentstack.com/contentcon .

About Contentstack

Contentstack is redefining how modern digital experiences are built and managed. As the pioneer of the Agentic Experience Platform (AXP), Contentstack brings together structured content and brand governance (Content Cloud), real-time customer data, omnichannel personalization (Data Cloud) and autonomous AI orchestration (Agent OS) into one unified system.

While many organizations adopted headless CMS or standalone AI tools expecting transformation, they often found themselves managing disconnected systems and manual workflows. Contentstack helps enterprises move beyond that complexity by connecting content, data and AI in a way that makes digital experiences faster to launch, easier to manage and more adaptive in real time.

Leading brands including Steve Madden, LG Electronics, Subaru of America, Dolce & Gabbana, 1-800-Flowers, Decathlon, and Caesars Entertainment rely on Contentstack to reduce operational friction and deliver personalized, scalable digital experiences with confidence. The company is known for its customer-first culture and commitment to the communities it serves through the Contentstack Cares program.

Learn more at contentstack.com and follow @Contentstack for the latest news.

Media Contact

Payton de los Cobos

Senior Manager, Earned Media & Communications

press@contentstack.com

ContentCon 2026: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is ContentCon 2026?

ContentCon 2026 is Contentstack's flagship gathering for digital leaders, marketers, developers, and tech innovators. Under the theme "From here to agentic: Your roadmap for an adaptive brand," the event brings together real-world brand stories, practical guidance, and technical workshops to help companies build for both people and AI.

When and where is it happening?

Contentstack is hosting two events this year:

ContentCon Europe: September 30 to October 1, 2026 at Circa in Amsterdam, NL.

ContentCon US: October 27 to October 28, 2026 at Convene Willis Tower in Chicago, IL.

What is happening on Day 1 vs. Day 2?

Day 1: Focused on partner programming, networking, and our "Become an Agentic Pioneer" workshops, where you can get hands-on training and earn official certification on Contentstack AXP and Agent OS.

Day 2: The full conference day, filled with customer keynotes, panel discussions, and hands-on breakout sessions.

What are the breakout tracks on Day 2?

You can self-select into the track that fits your everyday role:

Drivers: For marketing leaders and executives focused on strategy, brand story, and customer engagement in the agentic era.

Builders: For web, IT, and ops leaders working on digital architecture and scaling interactive experiences.

Developer Labs: Hands-on technical sessions that show developers how to build real-time, data-informed, personalized experiences using Contentstack AXP.



How much does it cost to attend?

ContentCon Europe: Free to attend with advance registration.

ContentCon US: Standard tickets are $895.

What are the Contentstack Experience Awards?

The CXAs celebrate teams doing standout work in digital transformation, personalization, and partner innovation. Five global winners will be featured on Contentstack.com and honored live on stage during ContentCon US in Chicago.

Where can I sign up or apply for an award?

You can register for either event, view the speaker lineup, or submit an award application at www.contentstack.com/contentcon .

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/292fd67d-7f8d-4405-af13-d665e915ad9a