Potassic alteration and multiphase copper bearing porphyry veining intersected over 563 meters in TCDH-006, including 150 meters of intramineral porphyry. Assays pending.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") reports geological results from its initial drill program at Tahami Center, part of the Company's Tahami Project in Segovia, Antioquia, Colombia. Six holes totaling 2,927.9 meters have been completed to date. All six holes intersected a copper-molybdenum porphyry system modelled from surface mapping and three-dimensional magnetic inversion. Assays are pending.

Highlights

Six holes totaling 2,927.9 meters were completed of a planned 5,000 meter program at Tahami Center.

All six holes intersected the copper-molybdenum porphyry system . Mineralization is variable between holes and, in places, marginal.

Potassic alteration with potassium feldspar, secondary biotite and magnetite is developed over approximately 563 meters in TCDH-006, from 96 meters to the bottom of the hole at 658.85 meters, including 150 meters of the principal intramineral porphyry between 294 and 444.40 meters.

Veinlet densities of up to 50 to 60 quartz, chalcopyrite and molybdenite veinlets per meter of core were logged in TCDH-006. All mineral identifications are visual and assays are pending.

TCDH-007 is collared and ready to drill on the same mineralized trend.

Assay results are expected in late September or October 2026.

Management Commentary

Alexandre P. Boivin, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We modelled this system from surface, and all six holes intersected the porphyry system as predicted by the exploration model. The drilling has given us the alteration zoning and the principal intramineral porphyry, which will help guide future drilling within the porphyry system. TCDH-007 is already collared on the trend this program defined. Assays are pending."





Figure 1. Three-dimensional Magnetic Vector Intensity model and drill collar locations, Tahami Center drill program. The black outline denotes the area tested by drilling to date. Section line A to A prime is shown in Figure 2.

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The Program

The program is designed to test the approximately 3.1 by 1.3 kilometer Tahami Center porphyry copper - molybdenum system as defined by surface mapping, soil and rock geochemistry, 3D Magnetic Vector Intensity modeling and Radiometric data. Six holes were drilled from four platforms between 21 May 2026 and 17 August 2026, for a total of 2,927.9 meters of a planned 5,000 meter program (Figure 1). End of hole depths were 294.30 meters (TCDH-001), 429.05 meters (TCDH-002), 602.25 meters (TCDH-003), 552.40 meters (TCDH-004), 391.05 meters (TCDH-005) and 658.85 meters (TCDH-006).

These initial drillholes were designed to establish whether a porphyry copper system is present, to map its architecture and alteration zoning, and to identify vectors toward the centers of mineralization for future drill testing. All six holes intersected the porphyry system. Five holes intersected intramineral porphyry, breccia and variable sulfide mineralization. TCDH-005 intersected crowded-texture intermineral porphyry from 137 meters to approximately 391 meters with high-temperature "B type" veinlets carrying chalcopyrite and molybdenite, and forms part of the same system, with mineralization in that hole visually estimated as marginal.

Potassic Alteration and the Intramineral Porphyry

TCDH-006 is the deepest hole of the program. It was drilled with an azimuth of 245 degrees at an inclination of -55 degrees, to a total depth of 658.85 meters (Figures 1 and 2).

Potassic alteration is present from approximately 96 meters to the end of the hole, a downhole interval of approximately 563 meters. The potassic assemblage comprises potassium feldspar with secondary biotite and magnetite, developed through that interval. The hole intersected the upper margin of the modelled potassic core, which remains open at depth and to the southeast (Figure 2).

Magmatic-hydrothermal breccia and intramineral porphyries were logged between 96 meters and 294 meters. From 294 meters to 444.40 meters the hole intersected fine-grained granodiorite porphyry of aplitic texture, the principal intramineral porphyry, with a high density of magnetite and chalcopyrite "M" veinlets, "A type" quartz veinlets and "EB type" veinlets containing secondary biotite and chalcopyrite. Sulfides within these veinlets comprise chalcopyrite, molybdenite and pyrite, estimated visually and not quantified. From 444.40 meters to the end of the hole, hydrothermal-magmatic breccias of the same igneous suite were logged (Figure 2).

Veinlet densities of up to 50 to 60 per linear meter were recorded. Chalcopyrite is present in the high-temperature "M", "A type" and "EB type" veinlets, and "EDM type" veinlets with biotite halos carry molybdenite (Figures 3 and 4).

The Company cautions that the intervals described in this news release are alteration and lithological intervals. They are not mineralized intervals, they are not assay intervals, and no grades are available for any part of the program.





Figure 2. Cross section of Drill hole TCDH-006, Tahami Center drill program. K felds = potassium feldspar; Sec Bio = secondary biotite; Mt= Magnetite; Alb= Albite; Phe= Phengite; Ser= Sericite; Chl= Chlorite; MVI= Magnetic Vector Intensity.

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Figure 3. TCDH-006, principal intramineral porphyry and potassic alteration. Core at 347 and 384 meters (fine-grained aplitic granodiorite porphyry, logged as the principal intramineral phase) and at 369 meters (hydrothermal-magmatic breccia), with 10x hand-lens detail. Vt = veinlet type; K feld = potassium feldspar; Sec Bio = secondary biotite; Cpy = chalcopyrite; Py = pyrite; Mo = molybdenite. Selected intervals; all mineral identifications are visual and not confirmed by assay. Photographs: Quimbaya Gold Inc.

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Figure 4. TCDH-006, 369 meters. Crosscutting high-temperature quartz veinlets carrying chalcopyrite, hosted in potassic-altered intramineral porphyry. Selected interval. Chalcopyrite identified visually by hand lens. Photograph: Quimbaya Gold Inc.

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TCDH-001 to TCDH-005

Drill hole TCDH-001 recorded the following zonation: a leached and oxidized cap containing hematite, hydrothermal cemented breccia, magmatic-hydrothermal breccia, intramineral aplitic granodiorite porphyry, and a potassic core of secondary biotite and magnetite. The hydrothermal breccia is cemented by silica, white mica and pyrite assemblage with minor chalcopyrite. At 278 meters the hole intersected aplitic-textured granodiorite porphyry carrying chalcopyrite and bornite. The hole was terminated at 294.30 meters due to poor ground conditions and ended in intramineral porphyry. Anhydrite occurs within multiple hydrothermal alteration assemblages.

TCDH-002 and TCDH-003 intersected hydrothermal and hydrothermal-magmatic breccias together with intramineral porphyries, secondary biotite and magnetite alteration, and quartz veinlet stockwork carrying variable chalcopyrite and molybdenite (Figure 5). TCDH-004 intersected chilled-texture intramineral porphyry with disseminated chalcopyrite and pyrite, "A type" veinlets and "EDM type" veinlets, with secondary biotite and anhydrite halo.

TCDH-005 intersected crowded-texture intermineral porphyry from 137 meters to approximately 391 meters, with secondary biotite and magnetite alteration and high-temperature "B type" veinlets carrying chalcopyrite and molybdenite. The hole forms part of the same porphyry system, with mineralization visually estimated as marginal.





Figure 5. TCDH-003, hydrothermal-magmatic breccia at 133.70 meters, in which the matrix is aplitic granodiorite porphyry and the clasts are chilled quartz-diorite porphyry, recording one intrusive phase brecciating an earlier one. Additional core at 331 meters and 471 meters with A-type, B-type and EB-type veinlets, secondary biotite and magnetite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite. Selected intervals; all mineral identifications are visual and the copper and molybdenum are not confirmed by assay. Photographs: Quimbaya Gold Inc.

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Next Steps

The porphyry system is controlled by a northwest to southeast structural trend associated with multiple porphyry intrusions. Based on current drill results, the mineralized trend defined by this drilling constitutes the most prospective target identified to date for additional mineralized porphyry centers (Figure 1).

TCDH-007 has been collared approximately 410 meters northeast of TCDH-006, and will be drilled to a planned depth of 300 meters.

Assay results from the initial six holes are expected in late September or October 2026.

Sampling and Quality Control

Drill core was logged and photographed by Company personnel under the supervision of the Qualified Person. Core samples were collected from half core intervals in HQ3 and NQ3 drill core over two meter sample lengths, with cuts oriented as close as possible to perpendicular to the observed structural fabric. Sample weights typically ranged from approximately two to three kilograms. Samples have been submitted to SGS, an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory independent of the Company.

Quimbaya has implemented a quality assurance and quality control program that includes the regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates into the sample stream at an approximate rate of 15 to 20%. No analytical results have been received and none are reported in this news release. Sample preparation, analytical methods, detection limits and the quality control results for the program will be disclosed together with the assay results.

Note on Photographs and Visual Estimates

Photographs show selected intervals chosen to illustrate the features described and are not necessarily representative of the drill program as a whole. All mineral identifications are visual, made from drill core with a hand lens, and have not been confirmed by laboratory analysis. Visual estimates and veinlet counts are not a substitute for assay results and are not indicative of grade; readers should not draw conclusions as to grade or economic potential. Additional core photography will be published on the Company's social media channels.

Investor Relations and Promotional Activity

The Company has engaged the following parties to provide investor awareness, promotional marketing and investor relations services. No securities or options of the Company are issuable to any of these parties, and none of them holds any securities or options of the Company. Each engagement is arm's length and independent, and is subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange. Spark Newswire (Suite 800, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3H1, Canada; steve@sparknewswire.com; 604-999-7361) has been engaged to provide investor awareness and promotional marketing services, including newsletter, email and social media distribution, digital content production and amplification of the Company's news releases, through www.sparknewswire.com, its affiliate www.spartantrading.com, and newswire services including PR Newswire (www.newswire.ca) and Cision (www.cision.ca). The engagement commences September 8, 2026 for an initial term of eight weeks, for total compensation of US$100,000 in cash. Accretive Capital, LLC d/b/a Benzinga (1 Campus Martius, Suite 200, Detroit, Michigan 48226, United States; philbellini@benzinga.com; 312-636-8831) has been engaged to provide sponsored content and advertising services, including a pre-recorded or live executive interview paired with a question-and-answer article, custom articles written and published by Benzinga's partner content team with native placements and newsletter sponsorship, extended distribution through New Media Wire, and a cost-per-click advertising program directing readers to the Company's website, through www.benzinga.com. The engagement runs from September 15, 2026 to November 15, 2026, for total compensation of US$25,000 in cash. Stocktwits Media Company (228 Park Avenue South, Suite 56681, New York, New York 10003, United States; mbreen@stocktwits.com; 630-776-8968) has been engaged to provide advertising and sponsored content services, including a pre-recorded executive interview distributed on the Boardroom Exclusives program on X and YouTube, sponsorship of and clip distribution in The Daily Rip newsletter, in-feed native advertising, custom watchlist display advertising and a verified badge on the Company's account, through www.stocktwits.com. The engagement runs from September 14, 2026 to November 14, 2026, for total compensation of US$25,000 in cash.

San Diego Torrey Hills Capital, Inc. (16236 San Dieguito Road, Suite 2-10, P.O. Box 8071, Rancho Santa Fe, California 92067, United States; aa@sdthc.com, 617-827-4813) has been engaged to develop, coordinate and execute a corporate finance and investor relations campaign, including building and maintaining an investor audience for distribution of the Company's news and updates, increasing awareness of the Company among investment professionals, and coordinating in-person and virtual roadshow meetings between management and investment professionals, through www.torreyhillscapital.com. The engagement commences September 15, 2026 for an initial term of three months at US$7,500 per month in cash, and continues thereafter until terminated on thirty days' written notice by either party.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya Gold is a Colombia-focused exploration company advancing a district-scale portfolio of more than 73,000 hectares across highly prospective mineral belts in Antioquia, Colombia. Its flagship Tahami Project, located in Segovia, is immediately adjacent to a prolific high-grade gold mining camp, while the Berrio and Maitamac projects are strategically positioned in Puerto Berrío and Abejorral, respectively. Early-stage exploration has identified mineralized vein systems and documented features consistent with a multi-commodity porphyry system prospective for gold, copper and molybdenum, highlighting the district-scale discovery potential of Quimbaya's land package. The Company is led by a proven technical and management team committed to disciplined exploration and responsible mining practices.

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Qualified Person: Ricardo Sierra, AusIMM, is a non-independent Officer "VP Exploration" and the Qualified Person for this news release. The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sierra, who has sufficient experience with South American exploration projects relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration. He has verified the data disclosed herein and consents to the inclusion of the Exploration Results in the form and context in which they appear. Mr. Sierra supervised the drill program and verified the collar, survey, logging and photographic data by direct examination of drill core; no analytical data was available for verification, as assays for the program are pending. This news release refers to nearby or adjacent mines, deposits and operations; that information is derived from public sources, the Company has no interest in those properties, and mineralization on neighbouring or adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "plans," "planned," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "projects," "targets," "potential," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "continues," "ongoing," "pending," "scheduled," "upcoming," and similar expressions, or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements and information regarding: the Company's business strategy, plans, and outlook; the exploration and development plans, activities, and results for the Company's mineral properties in Colombia, including the Tahami Project (comprising the Tahami South and Tahami Center targets), the Berrio Project, and the Maitamac Project; the timing, design, scope, costs, and results of drill programs, geochemical and geophysical surveys, mapping, sampling, metallurgical testwork, and other exploration and technical activities; the interpretation of geological, geophysical, geochemical, and sampling data, including the nature, scale, continuity, and prospectivity of mineralized systems identified on the Company's properties; the potential discovery, expansion, delineation, or future estimation of mineral resources or mineral reserves; the anticipated timing, structure, and results of planned financings, warrant exercises, and other capital markets activities, and the use of proceeds therefrom; the receipt, timing, and scope of required permits, licences, environmental approvals, and regulatory and stock-exchange approvals; the negotiation, execution, completion, and integration of acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, option agreements, and other strategic transactions; the Company's ability to achieve its budget, exploration, and corporate objectives; the outlook for metal prices and demand in the commodities relevant to the Company; and future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to: that the Company's exploration, technical, and operational activities will proceed substantially as planned and on the timelines anticipated; that the Company will have sufficient access to capital and financing on acceptable terms to fund its business plan; that the Company will obtain and maintain, in a timely manner, all required permits, licences, environmental approvals, and regulatory and stock-exchange approvals; that the Company will maintain favourable relationships with local communities, landholders, indigenous groups, and other stakeholders; that drill rigs, qualified personnel, laboratory services, equipment, materials, and other inputs will remain available on commercially reasonable terms; that currency exchange rates, metal prices, energy costs, and other macroeconomic factors will remain broadly consistent with current expectations; that the geological, geochemical, geophysical, and sampling interpretations relied upon by the Company, including those of third-party experts, accurately reflect subsurface conditions; that the Company's mineral properties are not subject to any undisclosed material title, environmental, or other encumbrance; that there will be no material adverse change in the political, economic, legal, security, or social environment in Colombia; and that counterparties to the Company's agreements will perform their obligations in accordance with their terms.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in mineral exploration, including that exploration results may be poorer than anticipated, that drilling may not intersect mineralization as expected, and that assay or sampling results may not support previously disclosed geological interpretations; fluctuations in metal prices, currency exchange rates, interest rates, and general capital market conditions; the Company's ability to finance its exploration, operating, and corporate activities on acceptable terms; delays in or failure to obtain required permits, licences, or regulatory or stock-exchange approvals; changes to applicable laws, regulations, taxation policies, and governmental policies; risks associated with operating in Colombia, including security, political, governance, regulatory, community, social-licence, and socio-economic risks, and risks associated with artisanal and informal mining activity on or adjacent to the Company's properties; environmental risks, including compliance obligations and the availability of water, power, and infrastructure; risks related to the accuracy of the Company's geological interpretations, geochemical and geophysical data, sample results, and other technical information; title and tenure risks; competition for mineral properties and for qualified personnel; reliance on key personnel, consultants, and third-party contractors; risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, and option agreements, including failure to complete announced transactions or failure to realize anticipated benefits; health, safety, and pandemic-related risks; risks related to the Company's continued listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and other markets on which its securities trade; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of material factors, assumptions, and risk factors are not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and represent the Company's expectations as of such date. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate or that underlying assumptions will be correct, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Cautionary Note Regarding Exploration Results and Mineralization

The scientific and technical disclosure in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted by CIM Council on May 10, 2014. Exploration results disclosed in this news release, including soil, rock, channel, and drill sampling results, do not constitute a mineral resource or a mineral reserve as defined under NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards, and readers should not assume that any mineralization disclosed herein will ever be delineated as a mineral resource or a mineral reserve. Sample lengths and intercepts reported in this news release represent the interval measured in the drill hole, channel, or along the sampled surface, and do not necessarily represent the true width of mineralization. There is no certainty that further exploration will result in the discovery or definition of a mineral resource or a mineral reserve on any of the Company's mineral properties.

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