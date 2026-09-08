North Macedonia has begun constructing battery energy storage systems (BESS) this year, according to analysis from Macedonian solar energy association Solar Macedonia. Professor Dimitar Dimitrov, from Skopje's Ss. Cyril and Methodius University and Solar Macedonia, told pv magazine some of these projects are standalone battery storage systems, while a significant number involve the integration of battery storage to existing PV plants. "The main objective of adding battery storage to existing PV facilities is to enable energy arbitrage by storing electricity during periods of low market prices ...

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