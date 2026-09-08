Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that it will be one of the sponsors of the 2026 edition of the Ignite conference to be held in Montreal from September 22 to September 25, 2026.

Organized by Certified Professional Bookkeepers of Canada (CPB Canada) and first held in 2018, the Ignite Conference (https://ignite.cpbcan.ca/ignite2026) is Canada's largest annual gathering of bookkeepers and accountants, where many of CPB Canada's 2,300 plus members come every year to connect and learn about new products, services and technologies to improve their operations and better serve their more than 100,000 collective small and medium-sized business clients.

Tenet's presence at the event will give it an opportunity to provide attendees with a preview of the Company's bookkeeper portal ("BKeeper"). BKeeper is a subset of the Cubeler Business Hub platform specifically targeting and incentivizing bookkeepers to connect their SME clients to the Business Hub. Tenet developed BKeeper as a white-label platform that allows accountants and bookkeepers to provide their SME clients with value-added services powered by Tenet's AI agents. For each SME connected to the Cubeler Business Hub, BKeeper automatically generates a series of reports, including forecasts, benchmarks, peer comparisons and business valuations that bookkeepers and accountants can offer to their SME clients for additional fees under their own branding and service offerings. BKeeper has been released in beta form since April 2026 to about 30 of the Company's bookkeeping partners, who in addition to sharing their feedback on functionality, have also been helping the Company determine the appropriate pricing model for the service. BKeeper is planned for official release by September 18, 2026, just prior to the start of Ignite 2026.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or by leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release are available in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Tenet's Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are urged to carefully consider these risks and uncertainties and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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