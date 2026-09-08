New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - MiMedia Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MIM) ("MiMedia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a global Distribution Agreement (the "Agreement") with Africell ("Africell"), a leading African telecom carrier.

Founded in 2001, Africell provides mobile network services to more than 15 million subscribers in The Gambia, Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Sierra Leone. Africell is a digital-first challenger in Africa's telecom market, expanding beyond traditional mobile services such as voice, data and SMS to deliver enhanced digital and financial experiences. Africell recently launched Afrimoney, a mobile money service, through its redesigned MyAfricell mobile application, further strengthening its digital ecosystem and subscriber engagement strategy.

As part of this continued evolution, Africell has partnered with MiMedia to provide MiMedia's consumer cloud platform services to subscribers across all four of its operating markets. Under the terms of the multi-year Agreement, Africell will private-label MiMedia's comprehensive consumer cloud platform, including software modules designed for integration within existing Africell applications, a full-featured standalone consumer cloud mobile application and enhanced mobile advertising capabilities designed to support additional monetization of Africell's digital properties.

MiMedia's consumer cloud platform will add an important value proposition to Africell's subscriber experience by enabling customers to secure, manage and access priceless personal content, including photos, videos, contacts and other digital assets. At the same time, MiMedia's platform provides Africell with opportunities to increase digital engagement, strengthen customer retention and generate incremental recurring, high-margin revenue for its growing portfolio of digital services. The Agreement incorporates a license and revenue-sharing commercial model, aligning the interests of both companies and providing a framework designed to support subscriber adoption, engagement and long-term commercial growth.

Chris Giordano, CEO of MiMedia, noted "We are thrilled to partner with a telecom market leader like Africell and support its continued transformation into a leading digital services provider across Africa. Africell understands that compelling digital experiences can play an important role in customer satisfaction, retention and long-term subscriber value. MiMedia's consumer cloud platform is designed to complement that strategy by giving subscribers a unique and simple way to protect, manage, access and enjoy their most important digital content. We are excited to contribute to Africell's digital journey and look forward to working closely with its team to bring personal cloud services to millions of subscribers across their markets."

Giordano continued, "This Agreement marks another recently signed partnership for the Company, deepens MiMedia's presence in the rapidly growing African digital market and represents the most expansive application of our platform in a mobile operator partnership in order to deliver a broader range of value-added digital services to their subscriber base. We are also excited about the growing number of partnership opportunities that we see in our pipeline."

Nadia Moati, Africell's Chief Commercial Officer, added, "We are excited to offer our consumers MiMedia's consumer cloud solution. MiMedia's capabilities fit our business strategy well and we look forward to working with them to get this service offering to market as soon as possible."

About Africell: Founded in 2001, Africell is a leading African mobile network operator serving more than 15 million subscribers across The Gambia, Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Sierra Leone. The company provides mobile connectivity and an expanding portfolio of digital and financial services designed to meet the evolving needs of African consumers.

About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The Company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services engaged users all around the world.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the number of devices manufactured by this new TELECOM partner upon which MiMedia's platform will be integrated. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of management of MiMedia. Actual events and conditions could differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting MiMedia, including risks regarding the ability of the new TELECOM partner to manufacture, ship and sell the anticipated number of devices with MiMedia's platform integrated as the embedded media gallery and the risk that any such manufacture, shipment and sale may be suspended or delayed due to supply chain disruptions, manufacturing and shipping delays or general economic, business and political conditions impacting new partner's business, such as changes in tariffs or financial markets. The Company is highly dependent on the ability of its distribution partners, including our new partner, to deploy devices and any delay or failure of a distribution partner to deploy devices in the numbers agreed to and within a reasonable time-period could have a material adverse impact on the Company. Additional risk factors are also set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other filings available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+) under the MiMedia's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although MiMedia has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be taken as guaranteed. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward looking information.

NEITHER THE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Africell Disclaimer: For the purposes of this disclaimer, "Press Release" means this press release, its contents or any part of it, and any written or oral material discussed or distributed in connection with this Press Release. This Press Release has been prepared for and issued on behalf of Africell Holding Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiary undertakings (the "Group") solely in connection with the announcement of the Distribution Agreement with MiMedia Holdings Inc.

This Press Release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "would" or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Group's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, amongst other things, the Distribution Agreement with MiMedia Holdings Inc., the deployment of consumer cloud services across Africell's markets, anticipated subscriber adoption and engagement, potential revenue generation, and the Group's digital services strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the actual results of operations and financial condition of the Group may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements set out in this Press Release. Past performance of the Company cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this Press Release and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update of, or revisions to, any forward-looking statements in this Press Release. No statement in this Press Release is intended to be a profit forecast. As a result, recipients are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313325