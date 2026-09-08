Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond") is pleased to report on the ongoing 2026 exploration program at its Owl Creek Project, located approximately 30 minutes north of Pemberton, British Columbia, and the 2026 biogeochemical results from the Ear Falls Project located near the town of Ear Falls, Ontario. The Company further announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement of an unsecured convertible debenture in the aggregate principal amount of up to $50,000 (the "Offering") for gross proceeds in the same amount.

Owl Creek Project

The continued exploration program at the Owl Creek Project focused on detailed geological mapping and systematic sampling within Zone C, complemented by first-pass prospecting across Zones A and D. This work further refines the Project's emerging porphyry-style mineral system, improving the understanding of alteration zonation, structural controls, and the broader mineralized footprint across the property.





Figure 1 Owl Creek Zone C Map with historical drill holes, historical soil geochemical anomalies, and 2026 mapping details of mineralization and lithology and high-resolution drone orthophoto



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Owl Creek Exploration Progress

High-resolution drone imagery completed for structural and lithological mapping Drone coverage successfully outlined outcrops and identified several zones of malachite mineralization, supporting surface mapping.

Over 70 rock samples collected for Cu-Mo-Ag, & Au analysis More than 50 samples collected from Zone C, including altered diorite and altered andesite. Initial prospecting at Zones A and D resulted in 14 samples, expanding the footprint of mapped alteration and mineralization. Submitted a total 5 samples from Zones A and C to Vancouver Petrographics for thin section study.

First-pass evaluation of Zone A confirms porphyry-style alteration and mineralization Field crews identified potassic alteration and localized chalcopyrite-bornite mineralization.

Notice of Work submitted for diamond drilling permit





Figure 2 Forest Service Road next to one of the historical drill hole locations



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Allan Frame, CEO of Beyond, commented "The recognition of potassic alteration with chalcopyrite-bornite mineralization at Zone A, together with the expanding footprint of altered diorite and volcanic rocks identified across the different Zones, represent a key technical success for the Project. Step by step, each phase of mapping and sampling is giving us a clearer picture of the vectoring within this porphyry system helping us refine where the follow-up exploration program will be focused next."





Figure 3 Altered diorite with stockwork, disseminated pyrite and malachite mineralization



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Owl Creek Project Background

The Owl Creek Project encompasses a total of 3,522 hectares in area. The Project is situated near the town of Pemberton, a small but fast-growing community located in the upper Lillooet River Valley. The town of Pemberton provides essential services and expanding infrastructure that support exploration activities in the region.

The Owl Creek Project lies within the Cascade Magmatic Arc, a continental-margin arc system extending more than 1,200 km from northern California into southwestern British Columbia (Hildreth, 2007). The Cascade Arc hosts numerous Miocene-aged intrusive associated with porphyry styled copper-molybdenum and copper-gold mineralization, making it a regionally significant for porphyry exploration.

Historical work completed include soil geochemistry, airborne geophysical survey, mapping, and historical diamond drilling. In July 2026, the technical completed a successful technical visit at the Owl Creek Project verifying historical work, evaluating surface mineralization and the footprint of the porphyry system, and finalizing the exploration plan for the 2026 program. (Beyond's News Release dated July 23, 2026).

Ear Falls Project Update

The 3,250 ha Ear Falls Project is located 15 minutes north of Ear Falls, Ontario. Spodumene-bearing pegmatites discovered in 2023 define the Wenasaga North Zone, traced over 1.5 km on surface within a broader 13 km structural corridor associated with the Wenasaga Batholith which was interpreted as the fertile peraluminous granite source for LCT-type pegmatites in the area.





Figure 4 2026 Biogeochemical survey results delineated 3 target areas for potential covered lithium mineralization, the interpolation was based on TIN (Triangulated Irregular Network) of the 2026 assays data



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A total of 552 biogeochemical samples were collected during the July field program (News Release July 7, 2026). Lithium assays from the survey successfully outlined and extended footprint of the spodumene-bearing pegmatite zone known as the Wenasaga North Zone and delineated three additional target areas with potential for buried lithium mineralization (Figure 4). These targets appear to be hosted within both the granite and the adjacent sedimentary units along the southern contact, highlighting multiple prospective structural and lithological settings for follow-up work.

Offering

The Offering will consist of the issuance of an unsecured convertible debenture of the Company in the aggregate principal amount of up to $50,000 (the "Debenture") for gross proceeds in the same amount, bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum and maturing one year from the date of issuance. At the option of the holder, the principal amount of the Debenture and the accrued interest thereon may be converted into common shares in the capital of the Company at a conversion price of $0.05 per share, subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and certain adjustments as provided for in the certificate representing the Debenture.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes.

All securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance.

The offered securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

References

Hildreth, Wes, 2007. Quaternary Magmatism in the Cascades - Geologic Perspectives. https://pubs.usgs.gov/pp/pp1744/

Beyond News Release. July 7, 2026. https://beyondminerals.ca/news/beyond-minerals-provides-2026-exploration-program-update

Beyond News Release. July 23, 2026. https://beyondminerals.ca/news/beyond-observes-extensive-malachite-mineralization-at-owl-creek-site-visit

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The potential grades of exploration targets disclosed in this news release are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

About Beyond Minerals Inc.

Beyond Minerals Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company with the Ear Falls spodumene-bearing pegmatite exploration project in Ontario and two exploration projects in British Columbia exploring for rare earths and base metals. Beyond Minerals is advancing the projects with its exploration team. The Company will continue to seek to stake, to acquire, or to option other properties to expand the Company's portfolio. Also, Beyond will seek for potential joint ventures partner on projects as it is a source of non-dilutive working capital through partner-funded exploration and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

Please follow @BeyondMinerals on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondMinerals.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

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