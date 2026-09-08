Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: Fast Moving Consumer Goods Welcomes Siren's Tale Vodka to Its FMCG Incubator

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. expands its national FMCG incubator with Siren's Tale Vodka, a premium spirits brand bringing craftsmanship, storytelling, and premium French vodka positioning to consumers nationwide.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID:GGII), the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator, announces the addition of Siren's Tale Vodka as its newest incubated brand. Siren's Tale Vodka enters the FMCG portfolio as a premium spirits brand focused on delivering a high-quality vodka experience supported by compelling branding, national distribution capabilities, and direct-to-consumer growth strategies.

Key Highlights

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID:GGII) adds Siren's Tale Vodka to its national FMCG incubator in September 2026.

Siren's Tale Vodka joins FMCG's growing portfolio of spirits brands, beverage, supplements brands.

FMCG provides Siren's Tale Vodka with full-spectrum incubation services including direct to consumer sales and marketing, retail sales management, TikTok Live Selling, brand development, and wholesale distribution.

Siren's Tale Vodka combines premium craftsmanship with a distinctive brand identity inspired by adventure, storytelling, the mythology of the sea and the beauty and strength of the female spirit.

FMCG will support the brand's expansion across retail, hospitality, e-commerce, and wholesale channels throughout the United States and Mexico.

Consumers can learn more about Siren's Tale Vodka at the brand's official website and through FMCG distribution partners.

"Siren's Tale Vodka represents exactly the type of premium consumer brand we seek to build within the FMCG incubator," said Sandro Piancone, Chief Executive Officer of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. "The spirits category remains one of the most resilient and recognizable segments within consumer packaged goods, and Siren's Tale brings together premium positioning, memorable branding, and strong market potential. FMCG provides the operational infrastructure, sales management, distribution network, and TikTok commerce expertise necessary to accelerate the brand's growth on a national scale."

"Joining the FMCG incubator gives Siren's Tale Vodka access to an experienced team that understands what it takes to build consumer brands," said Brad Starkey, CEO of Siren's Tale Vodka. "Our vision is to create a vodka that stands out not only for its quality but also for the story behind the brand. FMCG's direct to consumer platform, distribution, and retail expertise provides the platform we need to bring Siren's Tale Vodka to consumers throughout North America."

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. equips founders, entrepreneurs, celebrities, and emerging brands with the infrastructure necessary to launch, scale, and distribute consumer packaged goods products nationwide. The addition of Siren's Tale Vodka further expands FMCG's presence within the spirits industry and demonstrates the company's commitment to supporting premium brands with unique consumer positioning.

The global premium spirits market continues to experience strong demand as consumers increasingly seek quality products, distinctive branding, and authentic stories behind the brands they purchase. Siren's Tale Vodka enters this market with a differentiated identity designed to appeal to consumers seeking a premium vodka experience supported by modern marketing, compelling packaging, and broad distribution capabilities.

Through FMCG's incubator platform, Siren's Tale Vodka will have access to comprehensive commercial support including wholesale distribution management, retail placement opportunities, e-commerce growth strategy, and TikTok Live Selling initiatives. FMCG's operational ecosystem allows emerging brands to focus on building consumer loyalty while leveraging an established infrastructure designed to accelerate marketplace expansion.

The Siren's Tale brand draws inspiration from the timeless maritime legends that have captivated audiences for generations. Through its premium positioning and distinctive identity, the brand seeks to create a memorable consumer experience that extends beyond the bottle itself. FMCG believes this combination of quality, storytelling, and scalable infrastructure provides a strong foundation for long-term growth.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. continues to expand its national incubator portfolio by partnering with brands that possess strong consumer appeal, differentiated positioning, and significant growth potential. Siren's Tale Vodka joins FMCG's growing family of consumer brands spanning beverages, nutritional supplements, beauty products, and emerging spirit brands, each supported by the full-service infrastructure of the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator.

Frequently Asked Questions About Siren's Tale Vodka

Q: What is Siren's Tale Vodka?

A: Siren's Tale Vodka is a premium vodka brand focused on delivering a high-quality consumer experience through craftsmanship, premium positioning, and distinctive storytelling inspired by maritime mythology and adventure.

Q: Why did FMCG add Siren's Tale Vodka to its incubator?

A: FMCG selects brands that demonstrate strong consumer appeal, differentiated market positioning, and growth potential. Siren's Tale Vodka aligns with FMCG's strategy of supporting premium consumer brands through manufacturing, distribution, retail sales management, and direct-to-consumer commerce.

Q: What services does FMCG provide to Siren's Tale Vodka?

A: FMCG provides incubated brands with direct to consumer platform, wholesale distribution management, retail sales management, TikTok Live Selling, brand development, and national growth infrastructure designed to help brands scale efficiently.

Q: Where will Siren's Tale Vodka be available?

A: You will be able to order from the "Emerging Spirits Platform" in partnership with Keg N Bottle. Visit www.kegnbottle.com, we can pick pack and ship to 42 states.

Q: How does FMCG support spirits brands?

A: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. offers founders and emerging brands access to operational resources, distribution networks, sales management, marketing support, and commerce solutions that enable consumer brands to accelerate growth without building infrastructure independently.

About Siren's Tale Vodka

Siren's Tale Vodka is a premium spirits brand inspired by the mystery, adventure, and timeless legends of the sea. Crafted for consumers who appreciate exceptional quality and memorable experiences, Siren's Tale Vodka combines premium ingredients, smooth taste, and distinctive branding to create a modern vodka experience that stands apart in a competitive spirits market. Through its commitment to craftsmanship, storytelling, and authentic consumer engagement, Siren's Tale Vodka aims to become a recognized premium vodka brand across retail, hospitality, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Siren's Tale Vodka Contact Information

Siren's Tale Vodka

Attn: Media & Investor Relations

Email: info@sirenstalevodka.com

Website: www.SirensTaleVodka.com

Brand Contact:

Brad Starkey

CEO

Email: brad@sirenstalevodka.com

Phone: 818-388-9189

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching and scaling of their fast moving consumer good's brand including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and emerging spirit brands. FMCG provides beverage development and formulation, beverage manufacturing, nutritional supplement development and production, beauty products development, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales and wholesale distribution management. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator. Both Sandro Piancone and Jorge Olson are available for podcast and speaking engagements.

https://www.fmcgstock.com

To order spirits: https:www.kegnbottle.com

(619) 975-6556

Media Contact:

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

media@fmcgstock.com

Media Contact

Sandro Piancone

Chief Executive Officer

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Sandro@FMCGstock.com

(619) 975-6556

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fast-moving-consumer-goods-welcomes-sirens-tale-vodka-to-its-fmc-1217780