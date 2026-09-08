Mediagenix Personalization Curates Sports Content Around Individual Viewer Interests

New Semantic Personalized Experience combines content intelligence with explicit and inferred viewer interests for more relevant, transparent personalization

BRUSSELS, BE / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Mediagenix, a global leader in smart content solutions to profitably connect the right content to the right audience, today announced the latest evolution of its Mediagenix Personalization solution with Semantic Personalized Experience, an innovation that combines enriched content metadata with explicit viewer preferences, behavioral signals and platform trends to determine what content is surfaced and how it is organized and presented to each viewer.

Sports is the first content domain to apply Semantic Personalized Experience, using rich, domain-specific metadata to personalize discovery around the highly specific interests of sports viewers, from disciplines and competitions to individual teams and clubs.

"Sports viewers have highly specific interests that traditional behavioral signals alone don't always capture," said Serge Nogues, Product Manager, Mediagenix Personalization. "By combining what viewers explicitly tell us matters to them with what we learn from their behavior and the semantic intelligence within the content, we can create a much richer understanding of each individual and continuously shape their sports experience around the teams, competitions and disciplines they care about."

Sports audiences often have interconnected interests. Mediagenix Semantic Personalized Experience can use those interests to shape the entire sports experience, from personalized tabs and content rankings to rails and playlists built around a viewer's favorite sports and teams. A dedicated "My Sports" experience can bring these interests together into a personalized destination based on both selected and inferred preferences.

Nogues explains, "For example, a football fan who follows FC Barcelona could see the club prioritized across their sports experience, with relevant matches, highlights and programming surfaced in personalized tabs, rails and playlists."

From Content Metadata to Viewer Interests

At the foundation of Semantic Personalized Experience is enriched content metadata that enables Mediagenix to understand not only the content a viewer engages with, but the specific characteristics of that content that may be relevant to them.

The experience brings together three complementary signals: bookmarked keywords, reflecting interests viewers explicitly select; favorite keywords, inferred from the semantic characteristics of content they engage with; and top keywords, reflecting popular interests across the platform. These signals work together to shape personalized tabs, rails, playlists and content rankings as viewer interests and engagement evolve.

"Giving viewers the ability to select and bookmark the specific characteristics that matter to them turns metadata into a much more powerful discovery tool," adds Nogues. "When audiences can tell us what specifically interests them and understand why content is being surfaced, personalization becomes much more relevant and transparent. We can combine those explicit choices with what we learn from viewing behavior and platform statistics to continuously shape not only the content being recommended, but the broader viewing experience around each individual."

While sports is the first content domain to apply Mediagenix's new Semantic Personalized Experience, the underlying approach can support semantic personalization across other content domains as the appropriate domain-specific metadata and taxonomies become available.

See Mediagenix Personalization in Action at IBC2026

Mediagenix will showcase its new sports personalization capabilities at IBC2026 at Stand 1.B57. To learn more or see it in action at IBC2026, book a meeting with Mediagenix: https://go.mediagenix.tv/ibc2026

ABOUT MEDIAGENIX

Mediagenix is a global leader in smart content solutions to profitably connect the right content to the right audience. The Mediagenix modular SaaS platform orchestrates the entire content lifecycle to actively drive content lifetime value and audience engagement. Content strategy, title & rights metadata management, scheduling and personalization all converge into one lean, company-wide collaborative flow revolving around one source of truth. Headquartered in Brussels, Mediagenix has offices in Bangkok, Denver, London, Madrid, Miami, Paris, Singapore, Skopje, and Sydney. With a team of 400+ experts working closely with 10,000+ users, Mediagenix is the trusted partner for more than 200 media companies globally.

MEDIA CONTACT

Melissa Harding

Grithaus Agency

(e): melissa@grithaus.agency

SOURCE: Mediagenix

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mediagenix-personalization-curates-sports-content-around-individu-1217997