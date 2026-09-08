36 kilometres in Temiscamingue, Quebec and 42 kilometres across QIMC's Nova Scotia hydrogen discovery corridor, advancing both projects toward the next phase of characterization and the Company's pilot production pathway

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of two district-scale, non-invasive 2D seismic programs totalling approximately 78 line-kilometres: an approximately 36 line-kilometre 2D Vibroseis survey at the Company's Témiscamingue clean natural hydrogen project in Québec, and an approximately 42 line-kilometre 2D Vibroseis survey across QIMC's Nova Scotia natural hydrogen district.

The Québec 2D seismic program will be monitored by the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie ("MEIE") and will be carried out in close partnership with the Témiscamingue First Nation ("TFN"). QIMC wishes to sincerely thank the MEIE for its monitoring of the program and its continued support of natural hydrogen exploration in Québec, and to thank its partner, the Témiscamingue First Nation.

Together, the two programs represent the largest geophysical campaign undertaken by QIMC to date and a key next technical step in the Company's previously announced pilot-scale characterization and production pathway. The road-based Vibroseis programs require no shot-hole drilling and no explosives and involve no hydraulic fracturing or reservoir stimulation.

In Nova Scotia, the 2D non-invasive seismic survey will integrate QIMC's five-hole 2026 drilling campaign, approximately 6,000 soil-gas samples, ground magnetics and geological mapping to map the subsurface architecture underlying an approximately 43-kilometre exploration corridor. QIMC has reported percent-level hydrogen concentrations at two drilling centres approximately 15 kilometres apart, including a Company-record preliminary mud-gas reading of 30.0% H2 in DDH-26-05 at Bennett Hill. The 2D seismic program is designed to map how these drilling results and QIMC's extensive surface anomalies relate to the broader geological system and to further identify priority areas for the Company's pilot production pathway. QIMC has secured private land authorization for the non-invasive 2D seismic program in Nova Scotia. We would also like to thank the Nova Scotia government and the community for their continued support.

In Québec, the approximately 36 line-kilometre program will map the structures associated with the hydrogen anomalies identified through the Company's previously announced soil-gas surveys and drilling at St-Bruno-de-Guigues, further refining the district-scale geological model developed with INRS under QIMC's proprietary R2G2 exploration framework. The seismic program sets the stage for the Company's pilot project pathway in Québec, providing the structural definition required to identify priority locations for subsequent drilling, pressure testing, flow testing and accumulation characterization.

INVESTOR HIGHLIGHTS

Approximately 78 line-kilometres of 2D seismic across two provinces: an approximately 36 line-kilometre program at Ville-Marie / St-Bruno-de-Guigues, Québec, and an approximately 42 line-kilometre program comprising nine planned Vibroseis survey segments across QIMC's Nova Scotia natural hydrogen district.

Building on record drilling results: QIMC has reported percent-level hydrogen concentrations at two drilling centres approximately 15 kilometres apart in Nova Scotia, including its Company-record preliminary mud-gas reading of 30.0% H2 in DDH-26-05 at Bennett Hill .

Setting the stage for the pilot pathway in Québec and Nova Scotia: in Québec, the 36-kilometre program will provide a district-scale structural image of the Témiscamingue hydrogen system - where QIMC's R2G2 exploration framework was first validated through exploration - while in Nova Scotia the 42-kilometre survey will evaluate the structural relationship and potential geological continuity between the Company's two hydrogen discovery centres. Together, the programs will image the faults, basement contacts and structural intersections that control the hydrogen anomalies identified by the Company's soil-gas surveys and drilling, defining the priority targets for the next phase of drilling, characterization and pilot-scale evaluation in both provinces.

QIMC Québec program monitored by the MEIE: QIMC thanks the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie for its continued support.

Partnership with the Témiscamingue First Nation: the Québec program will be conducted in partnership with TFN, reflecting QIMC's commitment to responsible, collaborative exploration.

Private land authorization secured in Nova Scotia: QIMC has obtained private land authorization for the non-invasive 2D seismic program across QIMC's Nova Scotia natural hydrogen district.

Non-invasive: the road-based Vibroseis programs require no shot-hole drilling and no explosives and involve no hydraulic fracturing or reservoir stimulation.

QUÉBEC: 36-KILOMETRE PROGRAM AT VILLE-MARIE / ST-BRUNO-DE-GUIGUES

The approximately 36 line-kilometre 2D seismic program at the Company's Ville-Marie / St-Bruno-de-Guigues project is designed to image the faults, basement contacts and structural intersections associated with the hydrogen system identified by QIMC's surface geochemistry and drilling in the Témiscamingue region. The program will provide the structural framework required to guide the next phase of drilling and characterization in Québec.

"We are grateful to the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie for monitoring this program and for its continued support of clean natural hydrogen exploration in Québec, and we thank our partner, the Témiscamingue First Nation, whose collaboration is central to how we conduct this work," said John Karagiannidis, President and Chief Executive Officer of QIMC. "Témiscamingue is where our R2G2 exploration framework was first validated through exploration, and this 36-kilometre seismic program is the natural next step in defining the structures that control the hydrogen system we have identified there."

FROM DISCOVERY TOWARD THE PILOT PRODUCTION PATHWAY

QIMC's 2026 drilling program in Nova Scotia has established significant hydrogen observations at two separate drilling centres, including previously reported free-gas observations, while its surface exploration program has identified hydrogen anomalies across a much broader regional corridor.

The 2D seismic surveys are designed to further define the geometry and continuity of major faults and shear zones, basement contacts, sedimentary packages and structural intersections that provide pathways for hydrogen migration or geological settings favourable for hydrogen accumulation. The seismic profiles will be integrated with QIMC's drilling, surface geochemistry, geology, ground magnetics and the Company's R2G2 exploration framework to refine district-scale geological models in both provinces.

"This combined 78-kilometre 2D seismic campaign represents an important transition for QIMC from discovery toward the next phase of our pilot production pathway," said President and CEO John Karagiannidis. "We have demonstrated high hydrogen concentrations at depth at two drilling centres approximately 15 kilometres apart in Nova Scotia and identified surface anomalies across an approximately 43-kilometre corridor, and in Québec we have established the hydrogen system that validated our exploration model."

"The structural information generated by these 2D seismic programs will further define where we should concentrate the next phase of drilling, pressure testing, flow testing and accumulation characterization as we continue advancing our pilot production pathway."

42-KILOMETRE DISTRICT-SCALE 2D SEISMIC PROGRAM IN NOVA SCOTIA

The approximately 42 line-kilometre Nova Scotia program, for which the Company has secured private land authorization, consists of nine planned survey segments. The nine survey lines have been positioned to test structural relationships between QIMC's hydrogen-bearing drill holes, surface hydrogen and helium anomalies, interpreted faults and shear zones, basement contacts and regional Cobequid structures.

The primary objectives of the program include imaging:

the orientation and depth extent of major faults and shear zones;

basement contacts and sedimentary architecture;

structural intersections and zones of enhanced permeability;

geological pathways for hydrogen migration;

geological settings favourable for hydrogen accumulation; and

structural relationships between QIMC's drilling results and district-scale surface anomalies.

The resulting seismic profiles will further provide a structural framework that will be integrated with QIMC's drilling and geochemical datasets to further refine characterization targets.

Both programs are designed as road-based, non-invasive Vibroseis surveys with no line construction and no shot-hole drilling. They require no explosives, no hydraulic fracturing and no reservoir stimulation.

ADVANCING THE PILOT PRODUCTION PATHWAY

The 2D seismic campaign represents an important next technical step in QIMC's pilot production pathway by further defining the geometry and geological controls of the natural hydrogen systems.

"Our development pathway is becoming increasingly defined," President and CEO John Karagiannidis concluded. "Discovery. Structural definition. Targeted characterization. Pressure and flow testing. Pilot production characterization. Our drilling and surface exploration established the foundation. These seismic programs launch the next major technical phase."

NEXT STEPS

Following field acquisition, the seismic data will undergo processing, interpretation and integration with QIMC's existing exploration database, including:

DDH-26-01 through DDH-26-05 drill logs and gas datasets;

surface hydrogen, helium and C1-C4 soil-gas results;

ground magnetic and geological datasets;

mapped and interpreted regional structures;

QIMC's proprietary R2G2 exploration framework.

STOCK OPTION GRANT

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,200,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to its equity incentive plan. Each stock option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.65 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The stock options are subject to the terms of the Company's equity incentive plan and applicable Canadian Securities Exchange policies.

ABOUT QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a North American exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of natural hydrogen and critical-mineral projects, with properties in Québec, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Minnesota, USA.

The Company applies its proprietary R2G2 (Reactivated Rift and Graben Geostructure) exploration framework, developed in collaboration with INRS, and is focused on responsible exploration, technical innovation and the advancement of natural hydrogen opportunities that may contribute to future clean-energy development.

For further information:

QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.

John Karagiannidis

President and Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@qimaterials.com

Tel: +1 514-726-7058

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the planned approximately 36 line-kilometre 2D seismic program in Québec and the planned approximately 42 line-kilometre 2D seismic program in Nova Scotia; the anticipated timing of field mobilization and seismic acquisition; permitting, authorizations, land access and completion of the planned surveys; the proposed use of Vibroseis technology; processing and interpretation of 2D seismic data; integration of seismic results with drilling, geological, geochemical and geophysical information; identification of geological structures and future targets; the timing and content of future news releases; and potential future drilling, pressure testing, flow testing, accumulation characterization and pilot production evaluation.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management considers reasonable but is subject to risks and uncertainties, including permitting and land-access delays, weather, contractor and equipment availability, field conditions, data quality, geological interpretation, financing and the possibility that seismic results may not identify the anticipated geological structures or improve future targeting.

Preliminary mud-gas readings are qualitative screening measurements collected during drilling and do not represent flow tests, formation-pressure tests or reservoir tests. 2D seismic data cannot directly establish hydrogen concentration, sustained gas flow, formation pressure, reservoir deliverability, recoverable volumes or commerciality. There can be no assurance that an economically recoverable hydrogen accumulation exists or that a pilot production program will be undertaken or successful.

No resource estimate has been prepared for the Company's projects. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

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