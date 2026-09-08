New self-service options give users more control when building physician and provider audiences

Kansas City, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - MCH Strategic Data, a provider of business-to-business marketing data, has expanded the healthcare targeting capabilities within its self-service ListBuilder platform, adding more ways for users to define physician and provider audiences.

The update expands the criteria available directly within ListBuilder, allowing users to refine healthcare selections by factors including specialty, profession, geography, organizational affiliation, and selected professional identifiers.





MCH Strategic Data's ListBuilder dashboard brings healthcare data and filtering tools into one online platform

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/313233_c97744ad74e1c90a_001full.jpg

Users can apply these criteria as they build a list, review record counts and pricing based on their selections, and adjust the audience before placing an order.

"Giving customers more control over how they define an audience is an important part of making healthcare data easier to work with," said Peter Long, CEO and Owner of MCH Strategic Data. "This expansion gives ListBuilder users more ways to narrow their selections around the physicians and providers that are relevant to their specific needs."

MCH's healthcare data covers more than 300 medical specialties, along with information on healthcare institutions, professionals, practice locations, and organizational relationships.

To learn more about MCH physician contact data, visit MCHHealthcare.com/physician-contact-data.

About MCH Strategic Data

MCH Strategic Data provides business-to-business marketing data for organizations serving the healthcare and K-12 education markets. MCH helps marketers and sales teams identify institutions, decision-makers and professionals for email marketing, direct mail, sales prospecting, CRM enhancement, account-based marketing and digital campaigns.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313233