Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Warehub, the technology platform building the operating system for industrial real estate, announced today that it has been named a "2026 Influencer in Industrial Real Estate" by GlobeSt.com, recognizing the company's role in introducing a more connected, flexible and performance-driven model for the industrial real estate industry.

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Key Takeaways:

Warehub Selected a 2026 Influencer in Industrial Real Estate by GlobeSt.com.

Warehub's recognition comes during a period of increasing commercial activation across the platform.

Leading commercial real estate firms participating in the Warehub ecosystem include Avison Young, Colliers, Cushman & Wakefield, and JLL.

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Warehub is building the operating system for industrial real estate, connecting demand, inventory and execution through a single intelligent platform. By standardizing property data, digitizing leasing workflows and coordinating the participants required to activate industrial space, Warehub enables landlords, tenants and brokers to move from requirement to occupancy with greater speed, transparency and efficiency.

More deals. Less friction. Faster payment.

For more information, visit Warehub.com.

Source: WAREHUB

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