Filament Health's patented, naturally derived psilocybin drug candidate PEX010 has been shipped to Austin Health in Melbourne for PSI-PHY, an investigator initiated pilot trial of psilocybin-assisted physiotherapy in refractory motor functional neurological disorder, sponsored by The University of Melbourne and funded by the Australian Government's Medical Research Future Fund

The study is the first trial of PEX010 in a movement disorder and, to the Company's knowledge, the first anywhere to combine a psychedelic with physiotherapy

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Rhelion Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: RHEL) (FSE: 4YX0) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Rhelion" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based organization advancing innovation and research within the legal psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Filament Health Corp. ("Filament"), has completed the export of PEX010, its patented, standardized, GMP manufactured botanical psilocybin drug candidate, from Canada to Australia in support of an investigator initiated clinical trial.

The trial, known as PSI-PHY, investigates psilocybin-assisted physiotherapy in adults with refractory motor functional neurological disorder ("FND"). It is sponsored by The University of Melbourne, conducted at Austin Health, a public tertiary teaching hospital in Melbourne, and funded by the Medical Research Future Fund of the Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care. Filament supplies PEX010 as the investigational drug product. Filament is not the sponsor of the trial and is not responsible for its conduct.

Motor FND presents with neurological symptoms such as weakness, tremor and abnormal gait that are not explained by structural neurological disease. It is common and can be severely disabling, and there are no approved pharmacological treatments. Specialist physiotherapy is recommended as part of a multidisciplinary approach, but many patients continue to experience persistent symptoms after rehabilitation. The investigators' hypothesis is that psilocybin may augment physiotherapy by modifying altered brain signalling and supporting the relearning of normal movement during motor retraining.

PSI-PHY is the first study to use PEX010 in a movement disorder, and to the Company's knowledge the first study anywhere to combine a psychedelic with physiotherapy. Filament supplies PEX010 in a standardized dosing range of 1, 5 and 25 mg with 0.5 soon to follow, from a single drug candidate, which allows investigators to run dose-comparison designs of this kind using consistent material across every arm of a study.

"For a decade this field has been framed as a mental health story, but newer research is starting to show the potential of natural psychedelics to help patients go beyond that." said Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Rhelion. "If a natural psychedelic can help the brain relearn how to move, we are talking about neurology, rehabilitation, and potentially even anti aging, not only psychiatry. Functional neurological disorder is one of the most common conditions a neurologist sees, and there is no approved pharmacological treatment for it. That is the kind of gap this company exists to help close."

PEX010, Filament Health's botanical psilocybin drug candidate, underscores Filament's position as a leading supplier of pharmaceutical grade natural psilocybin, supporting more than 80 academic and philanthropic research studies worldwide. PEX010 is produced using Filament's proprietary extraction, purification and stabilization methods, giving investigators consistent composition across every dose, every study and every research site. On April 30, 2026, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Filament Health Corp., including its portfolio of 76 issued patents across 15 patent families and its lead drug candidate, PEX010.

About Rhelion Life Sciences:

Rhelion Life Sciences is a science and research led company advancing the natural psychedelic drug discovery and development sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Filament Health Corp., the Company is developing naturally derived psilocybin drug candidates, including its patented PEX010, and supporting clinical research and compassionate use programs with leading institutions around the world.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Examples of such information include statements with respect to: the receipt and use of PEX010 at the study site in Australia; the conduct, initiation, enrolment and progress of the PSI-PHY study; the therapeutic potential of psilocybin and PEX010 in functional neurological disorder, movement disorders and other indications; the hypothesis that psilocybin may augment physiotherapy or motor retraining; the expansion of Filament's clinical research footprint in Australia and other jurisdictions; the number of academic and philanthropic research studies supplied with PEX010; the availability of the standardized dosing range of 0.5, 1, 5 and 25 mg of PEX010; the continued ability of Filament to manufacture and supply PEX010; the completed acquisition of Filament Health and the expected integration of Filament's clinical infrastructure and intellectual property; and the future development, commercialization and regulatory approval of PEX010.

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the continued ability of Filament and Psilo Scientific Ltd. to manufacture and supply PEX010; the performance by The University of Melbourne, Austin Health and the Company of their respective obligations in connection with the supply of PEX010; the continued progression and funding of the PSI-PHY study; the ability to obtain and maintain any required regulatory permits and approvals, including clinical trial, ethics, import and export authorizations; the successful integration of Filament Health following the completed acquisition; and general business, market and economic conditions. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, namely: regulatory or enforcement developments affecting the legal framework for psilocybin supply and research; the risk that the shipped product does not meet specification on release testing; the risk that the PSI-PHY study does not proceed, enrol or progress as anticipated; the risk that the study does not produce positive or clinically meaningful results; delays in regulatory permitting, including clinical trial, ethics, import and export authorizations; the risk that integration of Filament Health is not completed as anticipated; and adverse changes in the regulatory or political landscape affecting psychedelic research and access, together with the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Source: Rhelion Life Sciences Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313338