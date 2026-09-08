South Korea's Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment (MCEE) will require solar, wind, and fuel-cell installations as small as 20 kW to carry real-time monitoring and remote-control capability from 2027. It said the change also eases the switch to commercial mobile networks. The MCEE said it revised its transmission and distribution regulations on Sept. 4, expanding the equipment mandate to cover business-use and electricity-trading solar, wind and fuel-cell installations of 20 kW or more. The equipment gives operators real-time visibility into output and operating status and allows remote ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...