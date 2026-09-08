From ESS News Chinese sodium-ion battery manufacturer HiNa Battery has signed a five-year agreement with South Korea's Volta Co. for the supply of 10 GWh of sodium-ion batteries, marking a significant expansion of the companies' existing cooperation. The strategic agreement was signed on Sept. 2 and builds on an earlier 15 MWh storage program involving utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and residential applications, according to HiNa Battery. The company did not disclose the contract value, annual delivery schedule or timing of the first shipments. Under the cooperation framework, HiNa ...

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