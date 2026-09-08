Co-led by Fin Capital and SMBC Fin Atlas Beyond Fund, with participation from Hannah Grey VC and National Bank of Canada, and continued backing from Y Combinator, Penny Jar Capital, Cardumen Capital, and Treasury

Blee, an AI-first marketing compliance platform, today announced a $20 million Series A to give legal, compliance, and brand teams the ability to govern the growing amount of AI-generated content. The round was co-led by Fin Capital and SMBC Fin Atlas Beyond Fund, with participation from Hannah Grey VC and National Bank of Canada, and continued backing from Y Combinator, Penny Jar Capital, Cardumen Capital, Blee's first institutional investor, and Treasury. The Series A brings Blee's total funding to $27 million.

A recent Gartner survey found that marketing leaders expect AI-driven automation of content to more than double, from 16% in 2026 to 36% by 2028. AI has given enterprise marketing teams the ability to produce content at a scale and speed that weren't possible two years ago and as AI agents begin creating automated content on companies' behalf, that volume is only going to grow. The review processes that legal, compliance, and brand teams depend on haven't kept pace.

"Marketing teams are producing more content, across more channels, faster than ever, and legal and compliance teams are still expected to review all of it manually, with tools that weren't built for the job," said Guy Shahar, Founder and CEO of Blee. "Whether it's video campaigns, affiliate content, or digital ads, the volume will only grow as AI agents automate creation. The companies that set up their content governance layer now are going to be in a very different position than the ones that wait."

Blee sits alongside the content creation tools marketing teams already use, applying AI to surface real-time feedback across regulatory, compliance, legal, brand, and more, before materials reach review. Legal and compliance teams using Blee reduce average review times by up to 65%, while marketing and sales teams move faster and publish with confidence.

Before publication, Blee supports the full workflow from submission through approval and comment cycles, with a complete audit trail. Once published, Blee continues to monitor content, including influencers' social media and websites, for regulatory compliance and brand adherence. The result is faster approvals, better visibility, and a more defensible paper trail, without requiring teams to change how they work.

"Every legal operations leader I know is being asked the same thing: do more with less, and faster. It's hard to do through process design alone," said Mike Russell, Head of Global Legal Operations at Expedia Group, a Blee customer. "The velocity of the business has outrun manual review. AI-enabled compliance is what turns oversight from an aspiration into an evidenced, continuous control environment."

Blee now works with some of the largest companies in the world across financial services, travel, life sciences, and consumer brands, including SoFi Technologies, and grew annual recurring revenue 10x between June 2025 and June 2026. Additional enterprise customer announcements are planned in the coming months.

"We've been watching the problem of content growth for enterprise marketing teams across industries and within our network for years," said Matthew Mann, General Partner, Fin Capital. "Blee is the first platform we've seen that's actually built for the scale of it."

"By giving marketing teams the capabilities they need to resolve friction between departments, Blee helps organizations scale content creation while maintaining appropriate governance," said Hiroaki Yoshikawa, General Manager of SMBC's Digital Strategy Department. "We believe these capabilities will be increasingly valuable to organizations across their global operations, including the clients we serve today and in the future."

The company will use the capital to deepen its capabilities across the full content lifecycle, expand into new industries and geographies, and put its product in front of legal, compliance, marketing, and brand leaders at large organizations that are still managing this problem manually.

Founded in 2022, Blee has built a reputation as the platform legal, compliance, and brand teams actually want to use one that finally gives enterprises a single system for managing and governing everything their teams put in front of customers. The Series A closes as Blee deepens its work with large organizations across North America and Europe and prepares for continued global expansion.

About Blee

Blee is an AI-first marketing compliance platform that helps legal and compliance teams automate the review, oversight, and governance of marketing, product, and sales materials. Used by dozens of Fortune 500 global enterprises, Blee proactively identifies and flags potential compliance risks before content reaches consumers. The platform centralizes regulatory requirements, brand standards, and internal policies into a single system, creating consistent, defensible audit trails across channels and regions. Built to work within existing tools and workflows, Blee is designed for the pace content teams actually operate at. Based in New York, Blee serves leading enterprises across financial services, travel, life sciences, and consumer brands worldwide. Learn more at blee.com.

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