TeamViewer Germany GmbH: TeamViewer expands AI-powered IT troubleshooting from guidance to governed action

Tia, TeamViewer Intelligent Agent, is moving from advising on IT issues to acting on them, now able to resolve complex cases end-to-end while IT experts remain in control.

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer today introduced Tia Troubleshooting, a major expansion of Tia's capabilities that moves it from advising IT experts to taking action during remote support sessions. Now generally available across TeamViewer's remote support portfolio, including TeamViewer ONE, Tensor, and SMB licenses, Tia can investigate an issue, identify its root cause, apply a fix once the IT expert approves it, and validate that the problem is resolved.

With this step, TeamViewer transforms the role of the IT support expert. Instead of stopping at a recommendation, Tia can now handle an issue from start to finish, guiding the investigation to resolution while the expert takes on a supervisory role, approving sensitive actions or taking control when necessary. For less experienced IT experts, this provides a structured, highly automated troubleshooting process leveraging knowledge from previous cases, enabling one supporter to resolve more issues in less time. Senior staff benefits too: not only faster routine fixes but quicker complex investigations, as Tia can move across systems and work through data faster than any person could. And for employees waiting for support, this means quicker resolution and a higher rate of issues closed on first contact rather than escalated.

When an IT expert starts a session, Tia diagnoses the issue by analyzing the device data alongside a library of proven fixes and past cases specific to that organization. It prioritizes tried-and-true fixes, but can also explore new approaches, generating diagnostic scripts on the spot as needed. After identifying a fix, Tia requests the IT expert's approval, then carries it out and validates that the issue is actually resolved. Tia can handle a wide range of problems, from application and update errors to file access and device performance issues, among many others IT teams handle every day. The more cases it processes, the more it learns, accelerating troubleshooting over time.

Every action Tia takes, including the IT expert's approval, is recorded, so IT and security teams have a logged history of what changed and why. These records are integrated with Session Insights, giving organizations a comprehensive view across all support sessions, whether managed solely by a person, solely by Tia, or a combination of both. Administrators can also decide how far Tia can go for different teams. Some may use it only for advice, while teams with broader permissions can let Tia implement approved fixes.

TeamViewer's global research into workplace autonomy shows that people still want oversight when AI takes action. Among the four in ten respondents (39%) open to letting AI act at all, most chose the review-and-approve model that Tia uses: recommend first, act only after human approval. The same research found that IT leaders expect close to 40% of digital workplace services to operate without manual input by 2030, with more than a quarter already reporting some level of this today.

"Tia Troubleshooting shows where we believe AI in IT is heading: toward greater autonomy, but with the controls that make it practical for organizations," said Mei Dent, Chief Product and Technology Officer at TeamViewer. "IT teams shouldn't have to choose between doing everything manually and fully handing over control to AI. Governed autonomy offers a balanced way to expand AI's involvement as trust develops, and that's the direction we're building with Tia."

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer (XETRA: TMV) resolves digital friction before it disrupts productivity. As AI compounds the sprawl of machines, applications, and agents beyond human reach, TeamViewer restores control: observing endpoint health in real time, acting autonomously to keep technology in its desired state, and guiding operators when human judgment is needed. Its TeamViewer ONE platform unifies endpoint management, digital employee experience, and agentic remote support to lead the shift to autonomous endpoint management (AEM). Built on a structural data advantage from millions of AI-captured expert resolutions, the platform powers self-healing technology and grows more capable with every issue it fixes. More than 600,000 customers, from small businesses to the world's largest enterprises, rely on TeamViewer to keep their digital and physical operations running. Learn more at www.teamviewer.com.

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