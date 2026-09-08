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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Unchained Labs Puts AI to Work, Debuts Developability Workcell

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting researchers the right tool for the job, launched the AI Developability Workcell today - the first system to integrate automation, sample preparation, purpose-built analytics and native AI specifically for biologics developability. Built on Unchained's Stuntman automation platform, the workcell runs developability experiments, pulls the results together and helps biologics researchers quickly zero in on their most developable candidates.

Developability screening can turn into a serious game of sample shuffle. Teams must move piles of samples through preparation steps, juggle them between analytical instruments, manually hand off plates and piece together data from different software. Then they still have to make sense of it all before deciding which candidates deserve more of their time and money.

The AI Developability Workcell combines Stunner, Aunty and Lil' Tuna on Stuntman's deck to rapidly screen plates of biologic candidates all in one place. Stunner measures concentration, size, polydispersity and aggregation; Aunty assesses thermal and colloidal stability; and Lil' Tuna handles buffer exchange and sample concentration. Everything is plate-based, so teams can screen more candidates with less sample. Stuntman orchestrates the experiments and keeps all the data connected, while its native AI brings the results together so researchers can compare candidates without hunting through disconnected software. Teams can add pH, visual inspection, stress testing and other off-deck analytics when they want to take the workcell further.

"Developability research has been stuck in the past - samples moving from tool to tool, data trapped in different software and scientists left to piece together the answer," said Tim Harkness, Founder and CEO of Unchained Labs. "The AI Developability Workcell changes all of that. Automation, sample prep, analytics and AI work together from day one - so teams can ditch the chaos, stop chasing data and start advancing the right candidates in days instead of weeks."

About Unchained Labs

Here's the deal. We're all about helping researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing AI-native automation and purpose-built analytical tools designed for the AI-driven lab. That's our mantra, our promise, and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact

Krystin Schmidt
VP Marketing, Unchained Labs
krystin.schmidt@unchainedlabs.com
925.392.5597

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unchained-labs-puts-ai-to-work-debuts-developability-workcell-302870864.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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