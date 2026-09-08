Harmonic Inc.: Harmonic Unveils cOS SensAI Intelligence Fabric for Broadband Operations

New Vendor-Agnostic Broadband Intelligence Fabric Reduces Operational Complexity and Improves Service Quality for Broadband Service Providers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today unveiled cOS SensAI, a vendor-agnostic software-driven intelligence fabric that unifies heterogeneous data from any source across a broadband operator's network into a single, coherent information layer. SensAI transforms complex operational data into clear, actionable insights, empowering broadband service providers to proactively manage operations, improve subscriber experiences, raise Net Promoter Scores and build long-term customer loyalty.

"The next chapter of broadband service success will be defined by operational intelligence that continuously elevates the subscriber experience while reducing operational cost. Instead of reactively swiveling between dashboards, operators can now leverage their data to gain actionable insights and anticipate what's next," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, President and CEO of Harmonic. "Born out of collaboration with leading broadband service providers, cOS SensAI marks a new era of proactive, intelligence-driven operations that gives operators of any size the intelligence they need to run smarter, respond faster and deliver better customer experiences."

cOS SensAI in the Real World

Leading broadband operators are already experiencing the value of SensAI in live environments.

"Correlating an operational insight usually means pulling data from a dozen different systems spread across our network, tools, applications as well as the customers' in-home devices, which can be a tedious, time-consuming process," said Pragash Pillai, Chief Technology Officer at Hotwire Communications. "We are encouraged by the results we are seeing from Harmonic's SensAI. The intelligence fabric ingests the data and gives us clear, traceable reasoning behind every diagnosis. That transparency has been instrumental in letting our NOC and engineering teams resolve issues at lightning speed. Best of all, we're able to integrate with existing systems to provide a comprehensive view."

"At GCI, we connect communities across Alaska, serving some of the most remote and challenging geographies in the country. This means every truck roll and every hour spent resolving an issue has a lasting effect on our business," said Troy Goldie, Chief Technology Officer at GCI. "SensAI is designed to guide technicians to not just where the problem is, but how to resolve it, helping us reduce time to task. Equally important, we expect SensAI to help lower our repeat ticket percentage, which is a systematic validation of the overall health of our network. Partnering with Harmonic, we're confident we can operate with greater efficiency while delivering a differentiated experience to the customers we serve."

Unlocking Value for Broadband Operators

Analyst firm Analysys Mason estimates the total addressable market for SensAI at approximately $2.2 billion per year1 in target markets among tier 2 and smaller broadband service providers.

"To realize the full value of AI for improving network reliability and subscriber experience, broadband providers need the right foundational platform," said Joseph Attwood, Senior Analyst at Analysys Mason. "As a cohesive intelligence fabric, SensAI enables broadband providers to ingest data from diverse sources, replace fragmented tools and achieve the end-to-end visibility needed to correlate data signals from across different devices and systems."

Intelligence at the Core

At the core of SensAI is a continuously updated real-time model of the service provider's operational ecosystem consisting of network devices and system relationships within it. This model is enriched with a tremendous amount of data gathered from thousands of sources. SensAI correlates the data and signals across systems, explains the reasoning behind every diagnosis and progressively automates the workflows that operators repeat most.

With SensAI, broadband service providers can:

Transform Operations: Simplify triage and close skill gaps so teams spend less time firefighting and more time improving the network.

Simplify triage and close skill gaps so teams spend less time firefighting and more time improving the network. Enhance Subscriber Loyalty: Act on clear, explainable predictions to raise quality of experience, often before subscribers notice a problem.

Act on clear, explainable predictions to raise quality of experience, often before subscribers notice a problem. Reduce Costs: Turn per-subscriber insights into fewer truck rolls and less wasted effort, driving tangible savings.

More information about SensAI is available at www.harmonicinc.com/cos-sensai. Harmonic will showcase the transformative SensAI intelligence fabric at Connected Britain, Sept. 9-10 in booth J25 and at SCTE TechExpo in Atlanta, Sept. 29-Oct.1 in booth A153.

To learn more about Harmonic's solutions, visit www.harmonicinc.com.

1. Justin van der Lande and Joseph Attwood, Analysys Mason, "Applying proactive intelligence to fixed broadband access", www.analysysmason.com/research/content/perspectives/fixed-broadband-access-networks-intelligence.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband solutions, is transforming multi-gigabit connectivity. The company's industry-leading cOS virtualized broadband platform, suite of solutions for fiber and DOCSIS, and a growing portfolio of AI-powered network intelligence solutions, enable broadband service providers to simplify operations, deliver exceptional subscriber experiences and expand revenue streams. With thousands of vCMTS servers and hundreds of thousands of RPDs deployed globally, Harmonic powers next-generation broadband services with five-nines reliability. Anchored with a customer-first approach and driven by a legacy of innovation, Harmonic supports broadband service providers at every stage of their network evolution. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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