IBC 2026: DJI Brings SDR Transmission 2 and Essential Tools for Video Professionals

Discover SDR Transmission 2 for Professional Video Monitoring and Osmo 360 II for 360° Creative Content

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in creative camera technology, today announces its official participation at one of the world's most inspiring content and technology events, IBC 2026. From September 11th to 14th, DJI will be showcasing a broad range of power, audio, and image capturing technology at IBC. Visitors to the DJI booth (Hall 12.G75) will discover how technology can be utilized in their shooting environments for simple, high-quality content capture.

Two Highlights at the Booth: DJI SDR Transmission 2 and Osmo 360 II

Having its international debut at IBC 2026, the DJI SDR Transmission 2 is a wireless video transmission system, ideal for small to medium sized film and video production teams creating commercials, documentaries, short dramas, feature films, or multi-camera live streaming, to name a few. Since the launch of its first generation, DJI's SDR technology has taken video transmission performance to a whole new level, offering enhanced stability, interference resistance, and penetration capabilities. Following its showcase at IBC, full details about DJI SDR Transmission 2, including product information and global availability, will be announced by September 17th.

The Osmo 360 II features DJI's latest flagship panoramic imaging that is built on expertise amassed over two decades. With its advanced square HDR image sensor increasing sensor utilization by 25%, power consumption is reduced while keeping footage clean and clear, day or night. Paired with AI SuperNight 2.0, Osmo 360 II captures exceptionally clean low-light shots. The camera also features ultra-hard, replaceable lenses and 105 GB of built-in storage, allowing creators to shoot fearlessly as they capture every moment - night or day - in stunning detail from every angle. The Osmo 360 II will be officially available in Europe by September 15th.

From Solo Creator to Filmmaking Studio

Visitors to the booth will be able to discover DJI's full line-up of professional-grade content capture tools. The dual-lens cinematic gimbal camera Osmo Pocket 4P sets new benchmark and vision for both professional works and daily content creation. Powered by LOFIC technology, Osmo Pocket 4P's dynamic range climbs to 17 stops, enabling highlights and shadows to be balanced regardless of shooting time and location.

DJI's handheld product range extends from the versatile and intuitive Osmo ecosystem-which features best-in-class products such as the latest DJI Mic Mini 2S wireless microphone, the wearable camera Osmo Nano, the sports-ready Osmo Action 6, and the Osmo Mobile 8P smartphone gimbal-to the Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Award winning Ronin series, which includes the lightweight camera stabilizer RS 5 and the 4-axis stabilization integrated cinema camera Ronin 4D. Other Ronin products to be showcased include the Oscar Scientific and Technical Award Winning Ronin 2, Focus Pro, RS 4 Pro, RS 4, RS 4 Mini and SDR Transmission.

A Different Perspective from the Air

For those looking to capture the action from the air, DJI's full range of camera drones will also be on display, including the 8K flagship 360° drone Avata 360 and beginner-friendly Lito series launched this year. Visitors can also explore from the follow-me drone Neo 2, the vlog drone Flip, the all-in-one large CMOS Mini 5 Pro, the dual-camera Air 3S, the triple-lens flagship drone Mavic 4 Pro, to the peak of aerial cinematography with the Inspire 3. There's a drone for everyone's use case and production budget.

Powering Productions Anywhere

Filmmakers and creators can depend on DJI's collection of portable power stations for reliable power in any location and are no longer limited to fixed power outlets. Boasting powerful fast-charging capabilities with up to 3000W of output power and ultra-quiet 26dB operations, DJI Power series offer an excellent solution for improving production efficiency and workflows. DJI Power also adds to the DJI ecosystem by having SDC ports that enable fast charging for compatible DJI equipments. Attendees can discover the DJI Power 2000, DJI Power 1000 Mini, DJI Power 1000 V2, DJI Power Expansion Battery 2000, and DJI Power Super Fast Car Chargers at the booth.

Work Smarter with DJI Delivery, Enterprise and Agras Solutions

Discover the FlyCart100, Matrice 4 Thermal, and Mavic 3M, all designed to enhance operational efficiency and productivity across various industries.

Learn, Create, and Share

To foster creativity and skill development, DJI will host a series of workshops with filmmaking experts and talented content creators, who will share their insights into how DJI's suite of creative tools bolsters visual storytelling. Workshops will run twice a day on the 11th and 12th of September, with topics ranging from handheld imaging to aerial filming. These workshops are open to all IBC visitors, offering insights into creating high-quality content with ease.

September 11, at 11:30|RS 5 and Enhanced Intelligent Tracking Module

September 11 at 14:00|Osmo Pocket 4P and DJI Mic Series

September 12 at 11:30|Ronin 4D and Inspire 3

September 12 at 14:00|Avata 360 and Neo 2

September 12 at 15:30|Osmo 360 II and DJI Mic Series

See You at IBC 2026 Show

IBC 2026 Show will open its doors at the RAI Amsterdam from September 11 to 14, 2026. Visitors can find DJI in Hall 12, Booth Number: Hall 12.G75.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

For more information, visit our:

Website: www.dji.com

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