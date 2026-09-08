Bizzdesign B.V.: Bizzdesign GovCloud Achieves FedRAMP Certification for U.S. Federal Agencies

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzdesign, a global enterprise transformation SaaS company, today announced that Bizzdesign GovCloud achieved certification under the United States (U.S.) Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) on 1 September 2026.

Now listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace, Bizzdesign GovCloud is a dedicated SaaS offering for U.S. federal agencies. The first product available through the offering is Bizzdesign Alfabet, which provides strategic portfolio management, application portfolio management, and enterprise architecture capabilities for managing complex IT estates.

Bizzdesign Alfabet can also be deployed with a U.S. Government Accelerator designed to accommodate requirements and frameworks specific to U.S. government agencies while drawing on Bizzdesign's global experience and proven practices. The accelerator supports activities such as AI portfolio management and governance, cloud migration planning, business continuity and disaster recovery planning, and application rationalization, including preconfigured support for the Federal CIO Council's Application Rationalization Playbook.

"Federal technology leaders are balancing modernization, cost pressures, and rapidly evolving AI priorities," said Conrad Langhammer, Chief Operating Officer, Bizzdesign. "Bizzdesign Alfabet gives agencies portfolio-wide visibility across applications, technologies, and strategic initiatives, helping leaders decide what to modernize, consolidate, or retire, align IT investments with mission priorities, and assess impacts on mission services, cost, and risk."

"FedRAMP Certification for Bizzdesign GovCloud marks the next chapter in our support for the U.S. federal market," said Bert van der Zwan, Chief Executive Officer, Bizzdesign. "As agencies modernize, the same portfolio discipline used to rationalize today's technology estate can help govern new investments, including AI. We are committed to helping agencies address both priorities as mission and technology priorities evolve."

The FedRAMP Certification builds on Bizzdesign's work with public-sector organizations in the U.S. and internationally across areas including application rationalization and technology modernization. In the UK, Bizzdesign ranked top 20 in the 2026 Tech200 independent ranking of fastest-growing public sector technology suppliers.

Since 2020, Bizzdesign Alfabet has been available to the U.S. federal market through a FedRAMP Certified environment. It remains available to U.S. federal agencies through Bizzdesign GovCloud, where Bizzdesign plans to offer additional products over time.

About Bizzdesign

Bizzdesign is a global enterprise transformation SaaS company, offering an end-to-end suite spanning Enterprise Architecture, Strategic Portfolio Management, Governance, Risk & Compliance, and Transformation Collaboration. Through a data-driven and AI-powered approach, Bizzdesign accelerates transformation from vision to value by enabling teams to plan, design and govern change collaboratively.

FAQs

How can government agencies reduce application and software costs without disrupting essential services?

Government agencies can use application rationalization to assess each application's mission role, owner, cost, risk, and dependencies before deciding what to retain, modernize, consolidate, or retire. Using Bizzdesign Alfabet for application portfolio management, agencies can bring this evidence into a shared portfolio view and govern decisions over time. For U.S. federal agencies, Bizzdesign Alfabet is available through FedRAMP Certified Bizzdesign GovCloud, including an Accelerator supporting the Federal CIO Council Application Rationalization Playbook.

How can government agencies keep their IT portfolios aligned as mandates, budgets, and AI priorities change?

Agencies can connect mandates and budgets to initiatives, applications, technologies, costs, and risks in a continuously governed portfolio. Bizzdesign Alfabet combines strategic portfolio management, application portfolio management, and enterprise architecture to provide this connected view, helping leaders reprioritize investments, assess mission impacts, and govern AI investments as conditions change. For U.S. federal agencies, Bizzdesign Alfabet is available through FedRAMP Certified Bizzdesign GovCloud.

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