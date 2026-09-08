Frontier Power USA Announces Appointment of World-Class Leadership Team to Scale U.S. Long-Duration Energy Storage

Appointments unite decades of storage development, capital formation, and operating experience from the founders and builders of leading North American storage platforms

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Power USA ("FPUSA"), the integrated long-duration energy storage development and investment platform backed by funds managed by Cerberus Capital Management, Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: EOSE), and Hudson Bay Capital Management, today announced the appointment of a senior management team representing world-class leadership and experience in storage development and operations. Collectively, the team has founded, built, and scaled several of the most significant battery energy storage platforms in North America.

The appointments, made through FPUSA's manager, are:

Jay Bellows - Chief Executive Officer

- Chief Executive Officer Mark Klein - Head of Development

- Head of Development Nitin Gupta - Head of Capital Formation

- Head of Capital Formation Jay Legault - Vice President of Operations

Together, the FPUSA leadership team has developed over 20GW of energy storage across substantially all of the largest U.S. power markets, including ERCOT, CAISO, PJM, and NYISO.

Leadership

Jay Bellows, Chief Executive Officer, is among the most accomplished operators in American energy storage. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of KORE Power, and previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Northern Reliability, Inc. (NRI), which has deployed more than 1,000 energy storage systems globally, spanning utility, government, developer, and C&I applications. He was also Founder and Chairman of Nomad Transportable Power Systems.

Mark Klein, Head of Development, was a co-founder and the first employee of Broad Reach Power, the platform that, following its 2023 sale to ENGIE, remains the largest battery energy storage player in Texas. A substantial portion of ENGIE's present-day North American storage business traces directly to the platform Klein helped establish from its inception. He brings more than 40 years of experience in the development, operations, and principal investment of energy and renewables projects, including 12 years at PacifiCorp Energy / Scottish Power in senior commercial development and trading roles.

Nitin Gupta, Head of Capital Formation, previously served as Senior Vice President of Finance and M&A at Broad Reach Power. He was most recently Chief Financial Officer of Voltwise Power, a utility-scale battery energy storage developer in the United Kingdom and Germany backed by Sandbrook Capital, and earlier served as a Vice President at GE Energy Financial Services.

Jay Legault, Vice President of Operations, brings rigorous operating and construction discipline developed in the nuclear sector. He previously served as Civil Maintenance & Radiation Protection Coordinator at Ontario Power Generation's Darlington Nuclear Plant, with more than 13 years in the energy sector focused on operations, execution, and regulatory compliance.

Depth of experience

Mr. Bellows brings one of the most complete operating records in American energy storage. At KORE Power he led one of the first U.S.-based vertically integrated storage businesses, combining domestic battery manufacturing with in-house engineering, integration, and long-term service. At Northern Reliability he built a specialist engineering firm into a national provider of distributed and utility-scale storage systems, with installations delivered on every continent. NRI was designing and commissioning microgrid and commercial and industrial battery systems decades before a merchant grid-scale storage market existed in the United States, at a point when storage was engineered project by project rather than procured at scale. As Founder and Chairman of Nomad Transportable Power Systems, he helped introduce the first utility-scale mobile storage systems to the market.

Mr. Klein and Mr. Gupta carry that record into the merchant utility-scale market that followed. Mr. Klein co-founded and built Broad Reach Power from its formation in 2019, the platform that did more than any other to establish grid-scale storage as an investable asset class in Texas and that remains the largest battery energy storage business in the state, today forming the core of ENGIE's North American storage portfolio. Broad Reach also developed, acquired, and constructed a significant asset base in CAISO to support California's significant resource adequacy requirements. Mr. Gupta led its finance and M&A function through that period and has since raised and deployed project and portfolio capital for utility-scale storage across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Mr. Legault adds construction and operating discipline drawn from the nuclear sector, where execution standards are the most demanding in the power industry. The team's experience covers the full life cycle of a storage asset: technology and manufacturing, origination and development, capital formation and financing, construction, and operations.

That experience is shared directly with FPUSA's execution partners and their principals. Mr. Klein and Mr. Gupta worked extensively with the principals of Stella Energy Solutions during their time at Broad Reach Power, where that group delivered the first 17 utility-scale battery projects - approximately 350 MW - in under 36 months. Together they were forerunners in the ERCOT storage build-out, developing, financing, constructing, and operating merchant and contracted battery assets at commercial scale at a time when very few teams in the market had done so, and establishing much of the execution playbook that the industry follows today.

Stella, FPUSA's designated execution partner, and its team have developed, built, and operated utility-scale battery storage across the United States, with a particular focus on ERCOT and other high-growth markets. FPUSA continues to further develop its partnership with Stella and other partners across the most attractive and supportive regions and customer types in the United States.

"We have assembled a team that has already built the storage platforms others are now working to replicate," said Jay Bellows, Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Power USA. "The United States is at the most consequential moment for electricity demand in a generation, and the constraint on growth is no longer capital or technology - it is the ability to build. Together with our investor group, we intend to meet that moment at scale. We have the technology, the manufacturing, and the capital in place, and we now have the team to convert that into gigawatt-hours on the grid."

About Frontier Power USA

Frontier Power USA is a long-duration energy storage development and investment platform focused on accelerating the deployment of utility-scale battery infrastructure across the United States. The platform is backed by funds managed by Cerberus Capital Management, Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc., and Hudson Bay Capital Management, and integrates development, committed manufacturing capacity, institutional capital, and insured performance under a single banner, allowing development-stage pipelines to convert into construction-ready assets and compressing the time from project commitment to commercial operation. FPUSA is managed by Frontier Power USA DevCo LLC, which employs the platform's senior management team. Learn more at frontierpowerusa.com.

Media Contact: support@frontierpowerusa.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding Frontier Power USA's strategic objectives, anticipated development activities, expected project conversions, potential offtake, financing and insurance arrangements, manufacturing capacity, execution partnerships, investor support, and broader project pipeline, constitute forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, events, or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Frontier Power USA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.