Volatus Aerospace Inc.: Volatus Aerospace Qualifies Across All Five Streams of Canada's Defence Drone Initiative Marketplace

MIRABEL, Québec, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSX: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB.F) ("Volatus" or the "Company"), a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company, today announced that it has successfully qualified in all five streams of the Government of Canada's Defence Drone Initiative (DDI) Marketplace. The qualification positions Volatus to compete for future requirements across the full scope of the Marketplace and reflects the breadth of the Company's technology, engineering, integration, training and operational capabilities.

The five streams include: Uncrewed and Autonomous Systems (UxS) and counter-UxS; communications and data systems; engineering and integration services; testing and training; and innovation and experimentation.

"Qualification across all five streams distinguishes Volatus as a broad-based Canadian defence and aerospace platform," said Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus. "It positions us to compete not only for individual requirements, but also for opportunities requiring an integrated combination of aircraft, autonomy, engineering, systems integration, training and operational expertise. Supported by our Mirabel manufacturing hub and Vaughan Operations Control Centre, we believe Volatus is well positioned to contribute to Canada's growing sovereign defence capability.-

This expanded qualification follows Volatus' September 3, 2026, announcement confirming its initial selection for the DDI Marketplace. The subsequent confirmation that Volatus qualified in each of the Marketplace's five streams broadens the range of future requirements for which the Company may be eligible to compete.

The DDI Marketplace is intended to accelerate access to emerging technologies through a streamlined procurement mechanism connecting the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces with pre-qualified Canadian suppliers.

Volatus' integrated capabilities span aircraft systems, autonomy, engineering, systems integration, manufacturing, training and real-world operations, areas that align directly with the five DDI Marketplace streams. The Company continues to invest and build sovereign Canadian defence capacity through its Innovation and Manufacturing Hub in Mirabel, Quebec, and Operations Control Centre in Vaughan, Ontario, while serving defence and security customers in Canada and allied markets.

Qualification under the DDI Marketplace does not constitute a reward of a procurement contract or guarantee future revenue. It enables Volatus to compete for applicable requirements issued through the Marketplace. The timing, scope and value of any potential resulting opportunities will depend on future requirements, competitive procurement process, and decisions by the Government of Canada.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company delivering intelligence and cargo solutions through piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems. With operations, training programs and strategic partnerships spanning multiple continents, Volatus supports government, defence and commercial customers worldwide. The Company leverages advanced technologies, remote operations expertise and aviation experience to solve complex operational challenges in demanding environments.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "seeks", "strategy" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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