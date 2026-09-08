SalesCloser Technologies Ltd: SalesCloser Enters Collaboration Agreement with Tendril to Combine Autonomous AI Engagement and Human-Assisted Outbound Dialing

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. ("SalesCloser" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAI) (OTCQB: SCTLF) (FSE: MJ5), a pioneer in autonomous AI sales technology, today announces that it has entered into a collaboration agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 7, 2026 with Tendril LLC ("Tendril"), a California-based sales acceleration company, to combine SalesCloser's autonomous AI sales platform with Tendril's human-assisted outbound dialing, nearshore staffing, and data-enrichment solutions.

SalesCloser's platform deploys AI-powered virtual sales agents that qualify inbound prospects, run product conversations, and book meetings across voice, video, and digital channels. Tendril's Tendril Connect platform uses trained live agents to power high-volume outbound calling, navigate phone trees and gatekeepers, and warm-transfer only live conversations to a salesperson. Together, the two offerings are designed to show where autonomous AI can carry the conversation on its own and where a live person is still the better fit: SalesCloser's AI agents handling qualification and engagement, and Tendril's live agents handling outbound calling at scale.

Under the terms of the Agreement, each company will adopt and deploy the other's product. Tendril will put SalesCloser's AI platform on its website for inbound engagement and qualification of its own prospects. SalesCloser will deploy Tendril Connect for outbound dialing and engagement, with SalesCloser account executives receiving live transfers from Tendril's agents. Each party will also cross-train its sales team so it can understand, demonstrate, and sell the other's solution, including shared demo environments, named support contacts, and joint product sessions. The goal for each company is to have its own sales team experience the other's platform directly, informing how AI-driven engagement and human-assisted outbound calling get positioned together for customers going forward.

The collaboration is intended to serve as the first step in a broader commercial relationship. SalesCloser views this type of channel collaboration as one part of its broader go-to-market approach and intends to pursue similar partnerships with other complementary sales-technology providers over time. Beyond mutual product adoption, the companies intend to expand into cross-selling each other's solutions to existing customers and to explore white-label arrangements in new market segments, with those next phases to be documented as they proceed. The Agreement does not result in any net licensing fees or other payments payable by either party to the other. The initial term of the Agreement is twelve months, with automatic annual renewal unless either party elects not to renew.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in California, Tendril is a sales acceleration company built around agent-assisted dialing, with more than 100 employees and contractors across the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Its Tendril Connect platform is designed to get sales teams into live conversations with decision-makers faster by having trained agents, operating from Mexico and elsewhere in Latin America, handle the grind of outbound dialing and pass through only connected calls. Tendril Connect integrates with existing CRMs and sales-engagement platforms, including Salesforce, HubSpot, and Outreach, so outbound calling can run from the lists and reports a team already uses, with call outcomes written back as CRM activity. The company also offers Tendril Enrich, a tech-enabled, human-verified data-enrichment service, and nearshore staffing support alongside the dialing platform.

"Inbound and outbound are still treated as two different problems with two different stacks," said Ali Tajskandar, Chief Executive Officer of SalesCloser. "We view this as an important operating collaboration. Tendril already creates live outbound conversations at scale. We already run autonomous AI qualification and engagement. Putting those next to each other means a prospect who comes in through an AI conversation and a prospect who needs a live outbound call can sit in the same motion, without adding headcount."

"Our agents exist to create more meaningful live conversations, not to replace the closer," said Jon Elhardt, Chief Executive Officer of Tendril. "Pairing Tendril Connect with SalesCloser's AI platform means the same revenue team can qualify inbound at scale and run high-volume outbound conversations from a single motion. This is the combination we are most excited to put in front of customers."

About SalesCloser

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company's platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser's agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform helps organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and delivers consistent, high-quality customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue with strong visibility and high gross margins while continuously enhancing its AI capabilities. The Company's technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patents and patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "SCAI", on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker "SCTLF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker "MJ5". For more information, visit the SalesCloser investor site at: https://investors.salescloser.ai

About Tendril

Tendril LLC is a California-based sales acceleration company that helps revenue teams create more live conversations from the prospects and customers already in their CRM. Through Tendril Connect, the company combines agent-assisted dialing with tight CRM integrations so outbound motion is more productive, more consistent, and easier to scale. Tendril also provides human-verified data enrichment and nearshore staffing support, with operations in Mexico and elsewhere in Latin America. Founded in 2020, Tendril works with growth-focused organizations that want a practical way to increase sales productivity and outbound performance. For more information, visit www.tendril.us.

Corporate Contact

Adrian Lim, CFO

Email: investors@salescloser.ai

Phone: 778 655 4329

Investor Relations Contact

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

SCAI@arxhq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about and references to the collaboration agreement with Tendril, the expected benefits, timing, and commercial outcomes of the collaboration, each party's deployment of the other's platform, cross-training, any future cross-selling or white-label arrangements, the Company's intent to pursue similar channel collaborations with other sales-technology providers as part of its broader go-to-market approach, Tendril's business, products, and performance, expected results from future operations, future growth of the Company's products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, technology development initiatives, future profitability, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, the impact of broader economic factors on the Company, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "intend", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targets", "is designed to", "strategy", "should", "believe", "contemplate" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, risks associated with the parties' ability to implement the collaboration as contemplated, the timing of go-live and product deployment, customer adoption of a combined inbound-outbound offering, the negotiation and execution of any subsequent commercial arrangements, changes to SalesCloser and other product's revenue and profitability, changes to customer preferences, competition, use cases for SalesCloser and other products, the ability to find and enter into future cooperation agreements or other partnerships with other parties, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of the ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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