HUMAN Security, Inc: Confused.com Partners with HUMAN Security to Protect Digital Customer Journeys in the Agentic Era

New integration provides enhanced visibility into automated and agentic activity, safeguarding customer interactions on the UK's leading financial services comparison platform

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMAN Security, Inc. , the trust layer for digital customer experiences in the agentic era, today announced that Confused.com, a leading UK financial services comparison platform, has integrated HUMAN Sightline Cyberfraud Defense featuring AgenticTrust to help strengthen protection across its digital insurance journeys.

The integration gives Confused.com greater visibility into automated and agentic activity, enabling the business to better understand, monitor, and protect customer interactions while maintaining a seamless experience for genuine users. As AI-powered assistants and agentic platforms increasingly influence how consumers research and purchase products, this visibility also provides valuable insight into evolving customer journeys. By understanding how both people and AI agents interact with its digital properties, Confused.com can make more informed marketing decisions, optimise customer engagement, and build greater trust across every touchpoint.

With automated traffic growing 8 times faster than human traffic , AI-driven interactions reshaping the online consumer journey, and scraping attacks responsible for 20% of all global threats in 2025, organizations need a clearer view of which interactions are genuine, which are benign automation, and which may introduce fraud, abuse, or operational risk. By deploying HUMAN Sightline, Confused.com is taking additional steps to protect its digital properties at an important point in the customer journey, helping address scraping and unwanted automated activity as early as possible while supporting a smoother path for legitimate users.

"The consumer journey is changing rapidly with the emergence of AI agents and automated interactions. To build trust in this new era, organizations need visibility into agentic activity across their digital experiences," said Jay Patel, VP Sales EMEA at HUMAN Security. "Our partnership with Confused.com will help deliver that visibility, enabling them to better understand, monitor, and protect every customer interaction while ensuring genuine users enjoy a seamless experience."

Confused.com selected HUMAN to support two strategic priorities: protecting revenue and safeguarding the digital features that underpin the customer experience.

By helping stop unwanted automated activity as far upstream as possible, the integration is designed to reduce disruption across the customer journey and help protect key digital properties from fraud, scraping, and abuse. The deployment also extends to app environments, enabling Confused.com to establish protection from the outset across important customer touchpoints. Together, these capabilities help the business strengthen trust across the customer journey while supporting the seamless digital experiences customers expect.

Timothy Kimball, CTO at Confused.com comments, "Here at Confused.com we are genuinely excited about AI's ability to help us better serve customers and partners. But as with any transformative technology, it shifts the threat landscape and requires new security strategies. Partnering with HUMAN allows us to pinpoint the traffic to support, helping us distinguish legitimate visitors - whether a genuine consumer or their trusted AI agents - from malicious actors. This precision enables us to safely expand access, reduce customer friction, safeguard our partners, and confidently navigate an agentic AI future."

HUMAN's platform is built to help organizations protect advertising, applications, accounts, and transactions, with use cases including bot detection and mitigation, scraping protection, and agentic commerce governance. Get in touch to learn more about how HUMAN can help businesses stop automated, AI-driven and human-led fraud, abuse and misuse. Request a demo here .

About Confused.com

Launched in 2002, Confused.com was the UK's first digital marketplace for car insurance and is one of the leading brands in the sector, generating over one million quotes per month. It has expanded its range of comparison products over the years to include home insurance, van insurance, motorcycle insurance, and car finance comparison, as well as a number of tools designed to save consumers money.

Confused.com is not an insurance company or lender. It provides an objective and unbiased service. By using cutting-edge technology, it has developed a series of intelligent web-based solutions that evaluate a number of risk factors to help customers with their decision-making, subsequently finding them great deals on a wide range of insurance products, financial services, utilities and more. Confused.com's service is based on the most up-to-date information provided by UK suppliers and industry regulators. Confused.com is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

About HUMAN

HUMAN Security is the global leader in Agentic Trust, the emerging discipline that informs and governs how humans, bots, and AI agents operate online. For more than a decade, HUMAN has specialized in understanding and mitigating automated traffic risk at internet scale, protecting the world's largest brands, advertising platforms, and commerce networks. Today, HUMAN helps enterprises, platforms, and digital ecosystems verify digital interactions and establish trust across the entire customer journey-from first ad impression to final transaction. Powered by one of the world's largest behavioral signal networks, HUMAN analyzes over a quadrillion digital interactions each year to distinguish legitimate activity from fraud, abuse, and automated manipulation.

HUMAN delivers a unified trust layer for the agentic era-bridging security, marketing, and media with shared visibility, governance, and confidence in a world where humans and AI agents operate side by side. Learn more at humansecurity.com .

Contact information:

Masha Krylova, Director of Communications

press@humansecurity.com

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