ASML begins construction of new Eindhoven campus, strengthening its presence in the Brainport region

Groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday September 8, 2026 at Brainport Industries Campus North

New campus will add manufacturing capacity in support of ASML's planned growth needs



VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, September 8, 2026 - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) today marked the start of construction of its second major industrial campus in the Brainport region, the Netherlands. Together with partners, the company celebrated the milestone with a groundbreaking ceremony at Brainport Industries Campus (BIC) North, launching a multi-phase development project that will eventually span approximately 350,000 square meters and provide potential capacity for up to 20,000 workplaces.

The new location ensures that key activities remain closely connected within the region and are an integral part of the company's global network. The milestone was celebrated during a ceremony attended by the Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and representatives from government, customers, suppliers, knowledge institutions and regional partners.

"The growing global demand from the semiconductor industry requires continuous investments," said Christophe Fouquet, President and CEO of ASML. "As part of our global expansion plans, BIC North provides the space and flexibility we need to continue innovating and supporting our customers around the world. It will complement our existing office space and manufacturing capacity in the Brainport region and further strengthen our footprint in the Netherlands. This milestone would not have been possible without close collaboration with local, regional and national authorities and we are particularly grateful for the support we have received from the City of Eindhoven."

A new location, introducing an innovative way of working

The first phase of BIC North, expected to be completed in 2029, will house at least 3,000 employees, bringing together production, logistics and supporting office activities in one integrated industrial campus. These workplaces are primarily intended for teams relocating from existing ASML locations.

A key element of the campus will be ASML's new flow factory, ASML's next-generation innovative manufacturing operating model for the TWINSCAN factory. This model is designed to enable faster, more efficient and higher-scale module production and installation. It streamlines the flow of materials and work through the factory, helping improve productivity while maintaining high-quality standards. The approach follows proven models used in other industries such as automotive and aerospace.

Future footprint in the Brainport region

In the long term, the BIC campus could accommodate up to 20,000 workplaces, depending on future requirements, providing the flexibility needed to support industry growth.

ASML's future footprint in the Brainport region will comprise three complementary campuses: a dedicated headquarters campus (De Run 1000) and an industrial campus (De Run 6000/7000) in Veldhoven, alongside the company's second industrial campus at BIC North in Eindhoven. Together, these locations will support ASML's innovation, manufacturing and corporate activities in the region.

The development of BIC North reflects the close collaboration between ASML, governments, knowledge institutions and many other stakeholders. Through public-private partnerships, ASML and its partners continue to invest in long-term priorities such as talent development, affordable housing and equal opportunity, helping to support sustainable growth for both the company and the Brainport region.



Media Relations contacts Investor Relations contacts Monique Mols +31 6 5284 4418 Jim Kavanagh +31 40 268 3938 Sarah de Crescenzo +1 925 899 8985 Pete Convertito +1 203 919 1714 Karen Lo +886 9 397 88635 Peter Cheang +886 3 659 6771

About ASML

ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across EMEA, the US and Asia. Every day, ASML's more than 44,500 employees (FTE) challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML - our products, technology and career opportunities - at www.asml.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document and related discussions contain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with respect to ASML's plans for the development and expansion of BIC North, expected timelines, size and workplace capacity and option for further expansion, anticipated benefits of BIC and ASML's next-generation manufacturing operating model, and its future footprint in the Brainport region and other non-historical statements. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the construction of BIC North, the ultimate timing of completion, size and capacity of the facility, risks relating to the realization of the expected benefits of the facility and manufacturing operating model and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in ASML's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to conform such statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.