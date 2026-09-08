A2 Gold Corp: A2gold Completes 4,400-metre Drill Program At Taylor And Mobilizes Rig To Eastside Target Pente

TONOPAH, Nev., Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) (FRA: RR7) is pleased to announce the completion of its 2026 drill program at the Taylor Gold-Silver Project ("Taylor" or the "Project") in White Pine County, Nevada. The Company completed 15 reverse-circulation ("RC") drill holes totaling approximately 4,400 metres.

With drilling now completed at Taylor, the drill rig is being mobilized to the Company's flagship Eastside Project near Tonopah, Nevada, where the Company expects to commence an approximately 3,700-metre RC drill program at Target Pente.

Taylor Drill Program Completed

The recently completed program represents A2Gold's first drill campaign at Taylor since acquiring the Project earlier this year. The program was designed to test priority targets identified through the integration of historical drilling, geological information and geophysical data (Figure 1).

A total of 15 RC holes were completed for approximately 4,400 metres. Samples from the drill program have been submitted for laboratory analysis, with assay results pending. The Company expects to report results as they are received, reviewed and interpreted.

In addition to testing the primary drill targets, the program will provide A2Gold with important new geological information to further refine its understanding of the broader mineralized system at Taylor and assist in planning future exploration programs.

Drilling to Commence at Target Pente (Eastside Project)

Following completion of the Taylor program, the drill rig is now being mobilized to A2Gold's flagship Eastside Project, where drilling at Target Pente is expected to commence shortly.

The planned program will consist of approximately 3,700 metres of RC drilling and represents the next phase of A2Gold's 2026 exploration program at Eastside.

Target Pente is one of several high-priority exploration targets identified across the Company's extensive Eastside land package. The program is designed to test the potential for higher-grade epithermal feeder faults and veins, consistent with A2Gold's strategy of targeting higher-grade mineralization within the broader Eastside district rather than simply expanding the known bulk-tonnage mineralized system.

The Company believes that Eastside's large alteration footprint, multiple known centers of mineralization and extensive areas that remain underexplored provide significant opportunities for additional discoveries.

Peter Gianulis, CEO of A2Gold, commented: "The completion of approximately 4,400 metres across 15 holes at Taylor represents an important milestone for A2Gold and our first drill program at the Project since completing the acquisition earlier this year. We look forward to receiving the assay results and incorporating this new information into our understanding of the broader Taylor mineralized system. Importantly, our exploration program continues without interruption. The rig is now being mobilized directly to Eastside to begin drilling Target Pente. Our strategy at Eastside is increasingly focused on testing higher-grade feeder fault and vein targets within this very large epithermal system. Pente represents the next of these targets to be drill tested as we systematically evaluate the broader potential of the Eastside district."

Qualified Person

John Marma, CPG, a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About A2Gold Corp

A2Gold Corp. has built a multi-asset gold-silver exploration platform in Nevada, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company controls approximately 230 km² of prospective mineral tenure across its Eastside and Taylor projects, both district-scale assets with large precious metals resources with significant exploration and resource growth potential.

Eastside hosts an inferred mineral resource of 1.4 million ounces of gold and 8.8 million ounces of silver*, while Taylor adds a highly prospective exploration district with gold, silver, antimony and porphyry-skarn upside. Backed by a fully funded exploration program and a strong pipeline of catalysts, A2Gold is focused on unlocking value through resource expansion, new discoveries and systematic district-scale exploration.

A2Gold is also supported by a strong shareholder base, including Kinross Gold Corporation, which owns approximately 9.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.

* Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project Technical Report, Esmeralda County, Nevada," prepared by Mine Development Associates of Reno, Nevada, with an effective date of July 30, 2021. Pit-constrained Inferred Resources, using a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t Au, total 61,730,000 tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au and 4.4 g/t Ag at the Original Pit Zone, representing 1,090,000 ounces of gold and 8,700,000 ounces of silver, and 19,986,000 tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au at the Castle Area, representing 314,000 ounces of gold, using a gold price of US$1,725/ounce. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.

On Behalf of the Board

Peter Gianulis, CEO

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Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements." The United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding A2Gold's exploration plans for the Taylor Project, the scope, timing and objectives of the drill program at Taylor, the potential expansion of the historical silver resource, the preparation of an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, the evaluation of gold mineralization, the testing of gold-antimony, CRD, skarn and porphyry targets, the potential contribution of gold and antimony mineralization to the broader Taylor system, the potential for Taylor to emerge as an important Nevada silver-gold project with critical mineral upside, and A2Gold's future exploration and development plans.

Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek," "expect," "anticipate," "budget," "plan," "estimate," "continue," "forecast," "intend," "believe," "predict," "potential," "target," "may," "could," "would," "might," "will" and similar words or phrases, including negative variations, suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Some of the known risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in A2Gold's Listing Application, dated January 24, 2018, as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR+ under A2Gold's profile. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A2Gold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE A2 Gold Corp