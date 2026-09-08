Six Flags Entertainment Corporation: Six Flags Acquires Iconic ArieForce One, Bringing Fan-Favorite Roller Coaster Back to Life

Acclaimed roller coaster will debut at a Six Flags park during the 2028-2029 seasons, launching speculation among coaster fans worldwide

ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN), North America's largest regional amusement-resort operator, has acquired ArieForce One, the celebrated steel roller coaster that captured the imagination of thrill-seekers around the world and quickly earned recognition as one of the most acclaimed coaster experiences of the modern era. Six Flags will introduce the attraction at one of its parks during the 2028-2029 operating seasons.

While the coaster's future home remains under wraps, today's announcement officially launches what is expected to become one of the most closely watched and passionately debated conversations in the theme park industry: Where will ArieForce One rise again?

For three years, ArieForce One built a devoted following among roller coaster enthusiasts who traveled from across the country and around the world to experience its signature blend of speed, airtime, inversions and nonstop intensity. Named in honor of Fun Spot America founder John Arie Sr. by the family-owned company that developed the attraction, ArieForce One represented both an ambitious investment and a personal legacy for the Arie family.

When the attraction closed in August, fans openly mourned the loss of a coaster many considered one of the finest steel roller coasters ever built. Since then, the question has echoed throughout enthusiast communities, online forums and social media channels: Can one of the world's most celebrated coasters be saved?

Today, Six Flags proudly answers that question.

"From the moment ArieForce One closed, we knew how much this coaster meant to the enthusiast community and to guests who traveled from around the world to experience it," said Mark Pauls, chief operating officer of Six Flags. "This is a ride that consistently generated excitement, acclaim and passionate fan support. We are thrilled to preserve its legacy, invest in its future and bring this extraordinary attraction to a new generation of guests. This acquisition represents our commitment to delivering world-class thrills and creating unforgettable experiences across the Six Flags portfolio."

"When we built ArieForce One, we wanted to create something truly special. Something that would put Fun Spot America on the map with coaster enthusiasts and families around the world and create memories that would last a lifetime," said John Arie Jr, CEO of Fun Spot America. "Seeing ArieForce One preserved and finding a new home with Six Flags means a great deal to me and my family. Its story isn't ending, it's beginning a new chapter, and we are excited that future generations will get to experience ArieForce One.

Pauls added that while fans now know ArieForce One's future is secure, one major mystery remains.

"Part of the excitement is that the story isn't over," Pauls said. "We know fans will immediately begin theorizing about which Six Flags park is the perfect fit. The passion surrounding ArieForce One is unlike anything we've seen in recent years, and when the time comes to reveal its new home, we believe that announcement will be just as exciting as the acquisition itself."

Manufactured by Rocky Mountain Construction, ArieForce One quickly earned industry acclaim for its relentless pacing, massive airtime moments, innovative elements and unforgettable ride experience. The coaster became a bucket-list attraction for enthusiasts and a fixture on best-in-the-world rankings, making its closure one of the most discussed stories in the amusement industry. To honor that legacy, Six Flags plans to retain the classic ArieForce One name, honoring the coaster's history and preserving the identity that helped make it a fan favorite.

Now, its next chapter begins.

Since news of the closing began circulating, coaster enthusiasts have filled fan communities with theories about acquisitions and where the attraction might ultimately be installed. From parks already known for their world-class coaster collections to destinations seeking a marquee signature attraction, enthusiasts have begun making their cases for why their favorite park should become the new home of ArieForce One.

"The coaster enthusiast community has spent months wondering whether ArieForce One would be saved and where it might ultimately find a new home," said Derek Perry, president-elect of American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE), the world's largest amusement ride enthusiast organization. "Preservation is central to ACE's mission, so enthusiasts everywhere were hopeful this remarkable coaster would have a future beyond its original park. Today's announcement answers one question and opens the door to another. The speculation about which park will receive ArieForce One is going to be enormous."

Perry added, "Its farewell brought enthusiasts together from across the globe to celebrate a ride they love, and now they'll be watching every clue and announcement as Six Flags prepares for its next chapter."

Once reassembled and enhanced at its new Six Flags destination, the attraction is expected to become one of the premier thrill experiences in North America, drawing coaster enthusiasts, vacationers and adrenaline seekers alike.

ArieForce One Ride Stats:

Manufacturer: Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC)

Ride Type: Steel roller coaster

Height: 154 feet (approximately 15 stories tall)

First Drop: 146 feet

Top Speed: 64 mph

Track Length: Approximately 3,400 feet

Inversions: 4

Duration: Approximately 2 minutes

Signature Elements: World's largest zero-gravity stall Raven Truss Dive Outward-banked airtime hill Multiple high-intensity airtime (negative-G) moments

Original location: Fun Spot America Atlanta, Fayetteville, Georgia

Name origin: Honors Fun Spot America founder John Arie Sr.

Opening date: March 31, 2023

Closing date: August 2, 2026

Additional details regarding the attraction's future location, construction timeline and reopening plans will be announced at a later date. Until then, the coaster community's biggest mystery remains unsolved.

Which Six Flags park will become the new home of ArieForce One?

Fans, enthusiasts and thrill-seekers around the world can begin making their predictions now.

"ArieForce One has already cemented its place among the most celebrated roller coasters of its generation," Pauls said. "Today we're thrilled to announce that its future is secure. Next, we'll reveal where its next chapter begins."

Six Flags is home to North America's largest collection of roller coasters with more than 250 across its portfolio, including some of the most iconic roller coasters in North America-like Fury 325, Top Thrill 2, Millennium Force, Leviathan, El Toro, The Beast and Tormenta.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America's largest regional amusement-resort enterprise. The Company operates a premier portfolio of 20 amusement parks, 14 water parks, and nine resort properties across 13 U.S. states, Canada, and Mexico, as well as an amusement park in Saudi Arabia. Focused on its purpose of creating FUN, thrills, and a lifetime of memories, Six Flags provides immersive entertainment to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, and thrilling water parks powered by beloved intellectual property such as Looney Tunes®, DC Comics®, and PEANUTS®.

About Fun Spot America Theme Parks

Fun Spot America Theme Parks is a family-owned and operated amusement park company known for delivering family-friendly fun, world-class thrills and memorable guest experiences. Founded by John Arie Sr., Fun Spot America operates theme parks in Orlando and Kissimmee, Florida. The company developed ArieForce One at its former Atlanta location as one of the most ambitious investments in its history, creating a coaster that earned worldwide recognition among enthusiasts.

About American Coaster Enthusiasts

With more than 7,000 members worldwide, ACE is the largest and longest-running ride enthusiast organization in the world. Members of ACE have access to exclusive park benefits and opportunities plus RollerCoaster! Magazine and the opportunity to attend national, local and even international tours at parks. ACE hosts more than 100 in-person and digital events around the world annually and has been prominently featured on various news programs and cable networks.

Editor's Notes: Media Kit available here: Six Flags Acquires ArieForce One. Please credit "Courtesy of American Coaster Enthusiasts" when assets are in use.

SOURCE Six Flags Entertainment Corporation