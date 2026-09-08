Solarworld Energy Solutions and Rays Power Infra have formed a 50:50 joint venture to set up a 2.4 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The facility will be developed through Rays Green Energy Manufacturing, in which Solarworld and Rays Power will each hold a 50% stake. The companies recently signed a securities subscription agreement and joint venture agreement with Rays Green Energy Manufacturing. The factory will be built on a 41.3-acre site at Mohasa-Babai in Narmadapuram district. It will produce n-type TOPCon G12R solar cells, with commercial production ...

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