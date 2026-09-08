The Togolese Agency for Rural Electrification and Renewable Energies has administered a tender for a new solar power plant. The project is set to be built in Agoe Nyive, a prefecture in the northern part of Lomé, capital of Togo. Available tender details state the selected developer will be responsible for the design, supply, construction and commissioning of the solar power plant, as well as the operation and maintenance for three years after commissioning. The planned capacity of the solar plant has not been disclosed. The Togolese government has received funding from the French Development ...

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