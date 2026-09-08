MindWalk to host an earnings conference call and webcast

MindWalk Holdings Corp. ("MindWalk" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYFT), a Bio-Native AI company, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 and host a conference call on Monday, September 14, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call, which will include a management presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Event Date and Time: Monday, September 14, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via a link provided in the Events section of the Company's Investor Relations pages at: https://ir.mindwalkai.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Analyst registration URL: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/231176031?pwd=m63SIFiS

Webcast Attendee URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/231176031

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the Company's periodic reports available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About MindWalk Holdings Corp.

MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HYFT) is a Bio-Native AI company building the BioIntelligence infrastructure that life sciences AI and agentic AI require. Its proprietary HYFT Technology powers ReefIQ, the biological context layer for life sciences, organized around function-aware HYFT pattern-objects that span sequence and structural biology and refined over 20 years of curation across a continuously evolving biological representation of 660 million biological patterns and 25 billion relationships, that enriches data at ingestion and compounds in analytical value with every program run on the platform. The LensAI platform operates on this infrastructure to enable target discovery, candidate diligence, and portfolio decision support, and to host the agentic AI workflows pharma is racing to deploy. MindWalk's architecture is designed so that the HYFT representation layer, not any individual AI model, is the durable, compounding competitive asset.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: the timing, content, and completion of the Company's fourth-quarter and full fiscal year 2026 financial results and the related conference call and webcast; the Company's financial condition and results of operations; the market acceptance and commercial outcomes of the Company's technology and platform; the ability to convert engagement into contracted, recurring arrangements; the technical performance of AI-based discovery methods and of the underlying compute infrastructure; the ability to enter into pharmaceutical, infrastructure, or other partnership arrangements; competition; intellectual property risks; regulatory determinations; and capital markets conditions. Additional information is available in MindWalk's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings on SEDAR+ (sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (sec.gov/edgar). Except as required by law, MindWalk undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Nothing in this press release constitutes investment advice. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Trademarks

HYFT is a registered trademark of MindWalk Holdings Corp. LensAI, ReefIQ, HYFT Base, HYFT Matrix, HYFT Prime, and B cell Llama are trademarks of MindWalk Holdings Corp. or its subsidiaries; ReefIQ registration is pending. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908328983/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Louie Toma, CPA, CFA

Managing Director, CoreIR

investors@mindwalkai.com