Smith Micro Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMSI) today announced the first commercial launch of SafePath Connect, Smith Micro's first direct-to-consumer offering powered by its SafePath family safety platform. The solution is being made available to consumers in Belgium, in cooperation with Orange Belgium and its SaferPhone solution aimed at helping families build healthy digital habits from day one.

SafePath Connect provides carriers and other partners with a fast, streamlined path to market for a comprehensive family safety solution. The app is made available and licensed directly to consumers by Smith Micro via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This milestone marks the first SafePath Connect partnership that will be broadly available to consumers driven through a partner-led distribution model, bringing advanced family safety tools directly to families.

Through this new partnership, with an Orange Mobile Child tariff plan, Orange Belgium will offer SafePath Connect for free for a duration of 12 months, supported by a nationwide marketing campaign aimed at helping families stay informed, connected, and in control of their digital lives.

SafePath Connect is designed for the realities of modern family life, combining real-time location sharing and flexible parental controls into a single, easy-to-use solution that grows with families over time.

Expanding Access to Family Safety

"This launch is an important step forward as we continue to expand our market reach," said Tim Huffmyer, Chief Executive Officer of Smith Micro. "We've built a model that lets partners move quickly to bring a proven family safety solution to market without the complexity of traditional integrated deployments. With Orange Belgium, we're demonstrating a new go-to-market strategy aimed at delivering scale efficiently, reaching consumers more broadly, and creating long-term value for both our partners and our business."

"Parents want their children to enjoy the benefits of a smartphone, but they also want clarity, safety and control. With the SaferPhone Pack, we offer families a structured and responsible start, combining guidance, protection and affordability," said Christophe Dujardin, Chief Consumer Officer at Orange Belgium. "This launch reflects our ambition to support families with connections that are safe, balanced and future-proof."

A New Model for Global Distribution

The launch represents a new phase in Smith Micro's SafePath strategy expanding beyond carrier-integrated solutions to a flexible, partner-driven model that allows organizations to bring family safety services to market quickly. SafePath Connect simplifies deployment, allowing partners to leverage app store distribution by Smith Micro to bring a family safety solution to market quickly and respond to growing consumer demand without significant operational overhead.

With Orange Belgium as the first launch partner, SafePath Connect will be available to consumers across Belgium, with additional markets and partners expected to follow.

SafePath Connect is available to customers in Belgium on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About SafePath

The SafePath platform provides comprehensive and easy-to-use tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices through a single app. As a carrier-grade solution, SafePath empowers wireless service providers and cable operators to bring to market full-featured, on-brand family safety solutions that provide in-demand services such as location, parental controls, screen time management, and driver monitoring to mobile subscribers. SafePath-based solutions activate new revenue opportunities for service providers while helping to increase brand affinity and reduce subscriber churn. Learn more at smithmicro.com/safepath.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers around the world. From enabling Digital Family Lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, Smith Micro's solutions enrich today's connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. For more information, visit smithmicro.com.

Smith Micro and the Smith Micro logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements regarding future events or results within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, including statements related to the future availability and launch of Smith Micro's products and services and/or upgrades, updates and enhancements to our products and services, other projections of outlook or performance and future business plans, the benefits that Smith Micro believes our solutions will offer to our customers and to their end users, and statements using such words as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "intend," "could," "will" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are our ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships with our customers and mobile device manufacturers, their ability to attract customers, and their willingness to promote our products; our ability and/or customers' ability to distribute our mobile software applications to their end users through third party mobile software application stores, which we do not control; our dependency upon effective operation with operating systems, devices, networks and standards that we do not control and on our continued relationships with mobile operating system providers, device manufacturers and mobile software application stores; unanticipated delays or obstacles in our development and release cycles and the degree to which competing business needs or resource availability may affect our allocation of resources to planned projects; our ability to hire and retain key personnel; interruptions or delays in the services we provide from our data center and cloud hosting facilities; the existence of undetected software defects in our products and our failure to resolve detected defects in a timely manner; rapid technological evolution and resulting changes in demand for our products from our key customers and their end users. These and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

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Contacts:

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