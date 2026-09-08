Cato Networks Joins the World Economic Forum's Innovator Communities, Bringing Real-World Cybersecurity Expertise to Cross-Sector Collaboration on the Future of Tech

As a WEF Unicorn, Cato will contribute to global initiatives on cyber resilience, AI security, and the fight against cybercrime

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the converged network and security cloud for the AI era, today announced it has joined the World Economic Forum's Innovator Communities, which recognizes high-impact entrepreneurial companies driving innovation across industries. The Innovator Communities invite select founders and CEOs into the rooms where policy is shaped, industry direction is defined, and cross-sector collaboration happens.

As agentic AI continues to enable innovation and simultaneously create more risk for enterprises, this cross-sector alignment is becoming essential to how the world secures what comes next. Cato joins as one of the private, hyper-growth companies valued at $1 billion or more that make up the Unicorn community, and will engage with the Forum through its Centre for Cybersecurity, an independent and impartial platform driving global public-private action on systemic cybersecurity challenges.

"For more than three decades, I've seen every major technology shift create new opportunities and new security challenges," said Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO of Cato Networks. "AI is moving faster than any technology shift I've seen before, and while it offers tremendous potential, it also presents significant risk. No one company can solve the challenges of the frontier AI era alone. The World Economic Forum is one of the few places where business, technology, and government leaders can tackle them together. That's where Cato can bring what we're seeing every day from securing global enterprises."

Through the Centre for Cybersecurity, Cato will contribute to the Forum's work across its cybersecurity priorities of building cyber resilience, navigating cyber frontiers, and strengthening global cooperation. This includes the opportunity to engage with the Centre's flagship initiatives, such as Cyber Resilience in Industries, the Partnership against Cybercrime, and Cyber Frontiers: AI and Cyber, alongside a global community of business, government, civil society, and academic leaders.

"As AI continues to redefine how organizations across industries operate, the conversations around security must be informed by the people solving these challenges every day," said Akshay Joshi, head of Centre for Cybersecurity at the World Economic Forum. "Cato Networks brings a valuable perspective from securing global enterprises at scale, and we're pleased to welcome the company into our Innovator Communities. Its expertise will help inform discussions critical to ensuring we're prepared for the cyber threats of today - and tomorrow."

Cato's engagement with the Forum will extend across its global meetings, including the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2027 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, which brings together global leaders to exchange perspectives on key developments and explore cross-sector cooperation.

To learn how Cato's cloud-native, converged architecture helps organizations stay ahead of AI-powered attacks and emerging vulnerabilities, visit: https://www.catonetworks.com/solutions/frontier-ai/. To connect with Cato at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2027, contact us.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers the converged network and security cloud for the AI era. Cato unifies networking, security, and access to provide complete visibility across the enterprise, shared context across users, applications, data, and AI interactions, and unified control to act on that intelligence. Cato combines AI-powered security with autonomous protection to defend against evolving threats, secure AI adoption, and help organizations stay ahead of an increasingly AI-driven threat landscape. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, Cato simplifies operations, strengthens resilience, and accelerates secure innovation.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

About the Forum:

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests.

The Innovator Communities are a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. Comprising three sub-communities - the Technology Pioneers, Global Innovators and Unicorns - the Innovator Communities accompany start-ups along their growth journey. The World Economic Forum provides the sub-communities with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. Companies invited to join the Innovator Communities will engage with one or more of the Forum's centres, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on critical issues.

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