Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.09.2026 14:36 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

As Global Heatwaves Intensify, Kolmar Korea Brings Cooling Innovation to Sunscreen

  • Kolmar Korea advances K-sun care with non-menthol cooling ingredients, water-drop technology, and a high-moisture Jelly Sun Stick
  • New cooling formulations lower skin temperature by approximately 4-6°C while delivering robust UV protection

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolmar Korea, a driving force behind the global rise of K-beauty sunscreens, is capturing industry attention for its advanced sun care technologies that seamlessly combine UV protection with cooling benefits. As record-breaking heatwaves and rising temperatures intensify worldwide, consumer demand for "cooling sunscreens" is surging, prompting Kolmar Korea to expand its sun care portfolio with proprietary technologies designed to overcome the limitations of conventional cooling cosmetics.

Traditional cooling cosmetics have typically relied on volatile ingredients that lower skin temperature through evaporation, or menthol-based ingredients that chemically stimulate the skin's cold-sensing receptor, TRPM8 (Transient Receptor Potential Melastatin 8), to create a sensation of coolness. However, volatile ingredients often provide only short-lived effects and can cause skin dryness or damage, while menthol frequently triggers irritation, stinging, or discomfort.

To address these shortcomings, Kolmar Korea has developed a novel non-menthol cooling ingredient derived from a precisely formulated blend of multiple botanical extracts. This ingredient delivers an immediate, long-lasting cooling sensation while minimizing skin irritation, and further enhances performance through synergy with other cooling agents.

Beyond its cooling properties, the ingredient offers soothing and elasticity-enhancing benefits while supporting the recovery of UV-damaged skin, making it highly versatile for a wide range of skincare and sun care applications. Utilizing this technology, Kolmar Korea has completed the development of a "Cooling Sun Essence" engineered to combat both heat-induced aging and photoaging.

Kolmar Korea is also pioneering cooling technologies driven by internal water particles rather than chemical cooling agents. A prime example is its proprietary "water-drop" technology, in which the particle structure breaks down upon contact with the skin, releasing moisture in the form of micro-droplets.

Most conventional water-drop formulations have long faced structural stability challenges in sunscreens. Over time, ingredients can separate, and microscopic cracks can form in the UV-protective film, significantly degrading sunscreen efficacy.

To solve this issue, Kolmar Korea engineered a formulation utilizing a clay-based material composed of thin, interlocking layers. The particles are designed to collapse and release moisture only when friction is applied, allowing the UV-protective film to spread evenly across the skin.

Upon application, this formulation reduces skin temperature by approximately 4 degrees Celsius (7.2 degrees Fahrenheit) and suppresses roughly 90% of subsequent heat-induced temperature increases.

Kolmar Korea has similarly overcome the traditional limitations of stick formats by significantly increasing water content to maximize the cooling effect. A standout innovation is its "Jelly Sun Stick," developed using a naturally derived seaweed ingredient.

Unlike conventional stick cosmetics, the Jelly Sun Stick features a water-based surface layer that immediately refreshes and cools the skin upon contact. By minimizing oil content, the formulation achieves a resilient, jelly-like elasticity while maintaining the structural stability required for a solid stick format.

Products incorporating this technology deliver powerful UV protection while lowering skin temperature by approximately 6 degrees Celsius (10.8 degrees Fahrenheit) instantly upon application.

"Demand is surging for products that offer dual benefits of UV protection and cooling as extreme heat becomes the global norm," a Kolmar Korea representative stated. "Building on the proven global competitiveness of K-sun care, we will continue to pioneer diverse functionalities and expand the boundaries of the sun care category."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/as-global-heatwaves-intensify-kolmar-korea-brings-cooling-innovation-to-sunscreen-302872089.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.