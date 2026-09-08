As Global Heatwaves Intensify, Kolmar Korea Brings Cooling Innovation to Sunscreen

Kolmar Korea advances K-sun care with non-menthol cooling ingredients, water-drop technology, and a high-moisture Jelly Sun Stick

New cooling formulations lower skin temperature by approximately 4-6°C while delivering robust UV protection

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolmar Korea, a driving force behind the global rise of K-beauty sunscreens, is capturing industry attention for its advanced sun care technologies that seamlessly combine UV protection with cooling benefits. As record-breaking heatwaves and rising temperatures intensify worldwide, consumer demand for "cooling sunscreens" is surging, prompting Kolmar Korea to expand its sun care portfolio with proprietary technologies designed to overcome the limitations of conventional cooling cosmetics.

Traditional cooling cosmetics have typically relied on volatile ingredients that lower skin temperature through evaporation, or menthol-based ingredients that chemically stimulate the skin's cold-sensing receptor, TRPM8 (Transient Receptor Potential Melastatin 8), to create a sensation of coolness. However, volatile ingredients often provide only short-lived effects and can cause skin dryness or damage, while menthol frequently triggers irritation, stinging, or discomfort.

To address these shortcomings, Kolmar Korea has developed a novel non-menthol cooling ingredient derived from a precisely formulated blend of multiple botanical extracts. This ingredient delivers an immediate, long-lasting cooling sensation while minimizing skin irritation, and further enhances performance through synergy with other cooling agents.

Beyond its cooling properties, the ingredient offers soothing and elasticity-enhancing benefits while supporting the recovery of UV-damaged skin, making it highly versatile for a wide range of skincare and sun care applications. Utilizing this technology, Kolmar Korea has completed the development of a "Cooling Sun Essence" engineered to combat both heat-induced aging and photoaging.

Kolmar Korea is also pioneering cooling technologies driven by internal water particles rather than chemical cooling agents. A prime example is its proprietary "water-drop" technology, in which the particle structure breaks down upon contact with the skin, releasing moisture in the form of micro-droplets.

Most conventional water-drop formulations have long faced structural stability challenges in sunscreens. Over time, ingredients can separate, and microscopic cracks can form in the UV-protective film, significantly degrading sunscreen efficacy.

To solve this issue, Kolmar Korea engineered a formulation utilizing a clay-based material composed of thin, interlocking layers. The particles are designed to collapse and release moisture only when friction is applied, allowing the UV-protective film to spread evenly across the skin.

Upon application, this formulation reduces skin temperature by approximately 4 degrees Celsius (7.2 degrees Fahrenheit) and suppresses roughly 90% of subsequent heat-induced temperature increases.

Kolmar Korea has similarly overcome the traditional limitations of stick formats by significantly increasing water content to maximize the cooling effect. A standout innovation is its "Jelly Sun Stick," developed using a naturally derived seaweed ingredient.

Unlike conventional stick cosmetics, the Jelly Sun Stick features a water-based surface layer that immediately refreshes and cools the skin upon contact. By minimizing oil content, the formulation achieves a resilient, jelly-like elasticity while maintaining the structural stability required for a solid stick format.

Products incorporating this technology deliver powerful UV protection while lowering skin temperature by approximately 6 degrees Celsius (10.8 degrees Fahrenheit) instantly upon application.

"Demand is surging for products that offer dual benefits of UV protection and cooling as extreme heat becomes the global norm," a Kolmar Korea representative stated. "Building on the proven global competitiveness of K-sun care, we will continue to pioneer diverse functionalities and expand the boundaries of the sun care category."

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