Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.09.2026 14:36 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC): Reimagining finance: DIFC to convene global leaders across banking, private markets, asset management, FinTech, public policy and sustainability at Dubai Future Finance Week

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, has confirmed the programme for the inaugural edition of Dubai Future Finance Week, held from 2 to 6 November 2026, examining financial trends and economic opportunity within the global financial ecosystem.

The week will feature over 850 speakers through a coordinated programme of more than 85 high-level events including 12 signature forums across 14 stages around Dubai.

Held under a central theme of "Finance Reimagined: Where Innovation Meets Policy and Purpose," the programme spans six defining verticals including FinTech, Tokenisation, Islamic Finance, Family Wealth, Sustainable Finance and Private Capital. Every event under Dubai Future Finance Week targets a unique facet of financial evolution, enabling connections with global enterprises, market leaders and regulators across a series of interlinked forums.

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said, "The global financial ecosystem is undergoing a structural evolution, and Dubai is shaping its next chapter through Dubai Future Finance Week. By bringing together the world's most influential financial decision-makers to align policy with progress, this event unites the entire financial spectrum under a single, cohesive platform to drive the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33."

The Dubai FinTech Summit on 2-3 November will serve as the anchor event of Dubai Future Finance Week where global banking, capital markets and FinTech leaders will converge to debate the future architecture of financial services.

The Future Sustainability Forum to be held on 3 November will serve as a crucial platform for advancing global dialogue on sustainable finance. On 3 November, IPEM Future 2026, will convene private capital leaders and allocators. The Future Islamic Finance Forum on 4 November advances global dialogue on Sharia-compliant finance and Islamic capital markets, while the Deal Catalyst Fixed Income Alternatives Conference being held on the same day, will explore private and structured credit strategies.

On 5 November the Dubai Family Wealth Summit will convene principals and advisers on succession, governance and long-term allocation, while the Investment Leaders Exchange will explore insights from senior institutional investment leaders. The Future Tokenisation Forum will examine trusted tokenised markets and next-generation financial infrastructure.

Further information on the programme is available at www.dubaifuturefinanceweek.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reimagining-finance-difc-to-convene-global-leaders-across-banking-private-markets-asset-management-fintech-public-policy-and-sustainability-at-dubai-future-finance-week-302872273.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.