Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC): Reimagining finance: DIFC to convene global leaders across banking, private markets, asset management, FinTech, public policy and sustainability at Dubai Future Finance Week

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, has confirmed the programme for the inaugural edition of Dubai Future Finance Week, held from 2 to 6 November 2026, examining financial trends and economic opportunity within the global financial ecosystem.

The week will feature over 850 speakers through a coordinated programme of more than 85 high-level events including 12 signature forums across 14 stages around Dubai.

Held under a central theme of "Finance Reimagined: Where Innovation Meets Policy and Purpose," the programme spans six defining verticals including FinTech, Tokenisation, Islamic Finance, Family Wealth, Sustainable Finance and Private Capital. Every event under Dubai Future Finance Week targets a unique facet of financial evolution, enabling connections with global enterprises, market leaders and regulators across a series of interlinked forums.

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said, "The global financial ecosystem is undergoing a structural evolution, and Dubai is shaping its next chapter through Dubai Future Finance Week. By bringing together the world's most influential financial decision-makers to align policy with progress, this event unites the entire financial spectrum under a single, cohesive platform to drive the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33."

The Dubai FinTech Summit on 2-3 November will serve as the anchor event of Dubai Future Finance Week where global banking, capital markets and FinTech leaders will converge to debate the future architecture of financial services.

The Future Sustainability Forum to be held on 3 November will serve as a crucial platform for advancing global dialogue on sustainable finance. On 3 November, IPEM Future 2026, will convene private capital leaders and allocators. The Future Islamic Finance Forum on 4 November advances global dialogue on Sharia-compliant finance and Islamic capital markets, while the Deal Catalyst Fixed Income Alternatives Conference being held on the same day, will explore private and structured credit strategies.

On 5 November the Dubai Family Wealth Summit will convene principals and advisers on succession, governance and long-term allocation, while the Investment Leaders Exchange will explore insights from senior institutional investment leaders. The Future Tokenisation Forum will examine trusted tokenised markets and next-generation financial infrastructure.

Further information on the programme is available at www.dubaifuturefinanceweek.com.

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