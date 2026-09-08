TripGift Launches Its Next-Generation Global Travel Value Platform

The 103-currency platform brings together global travel gift cards, rewards, incentives, programmable promotional vouchers and travel redemption across more than 180 countries.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / TripGift, the multi-award-winning global Travel Value Platform, today announced the launch of its next-generation platform, expanding how organizations can integrate travel value into customer, partner and employee programs.

Building on TripGift's established global travel gifting and redemption capabilities, the platform brings together its eight proprietary travel gift brands, Travel Value API, Purpose-Bound Promotional Vouchers and travel redemption platform.

TripGift's market-leading platform enables travel gift cards to be purchased in 103 currencies and redeemed across more than 180 countries, with access to 2.9 million+ travel and lifestyle booking options, including 2.8 million accommodations, 600 airlines, 30,000 mobility locations, 50,000 tours and activities and 65,000 live events.

Through specialized booking engines and dynamic packaging, recipients can redeem across flights, stays, car rentals, ground transportation, tours, activities and events, including Event + Hotel and Event + Hotel + Flight packages. Apple Pay and Google Pay, alongside major global payment methods, provide a fast and secure checkout experience.

The launch comes as organizations continue to invest in flexible rewards and travel incentives. According to the Incentive Research Foundation's 2026 research, nearly 70% of North American organizations and just under 60% of European organizations anticipate increased gift card use in 2026, while 75% of incentive travel buyers expect budgets to match or outpace inflation.

TripGift's Purpose-Bound Promotional Vouchers enable organizations to issue programmable travel value configured for specific destinations, travel categories, brands or experiences. Through the Travel Value API, organizations can integrate travel value directly into reward, incentive, loyalty and promotional programs.

Built around an API-first architecture, TripGift enables financial institutions, loyalty providers, insurers, retailers, employers, airlines, tourism organizations and global brands to deploy travel value at scale.

"This represents the biggest evolution in TripGift's history," said Cary George, Founder and CEO of TripGift.

"We have built on our foundations in global travel gifting to create a next-generation platform that brings together gift cards, rewards, incentives, promotional value and travel redemption. It gives our partners greater flexibility in how they use travel and experiences to engage, incentivize and reward their customers, employees and communities around the world.

"Our ambition is to continue redefining how travel value is created, gifted and redeemed globally. Our mission remains simple: to make travel the world's favourite gift by making it easier to gift, reward, distribute and experience travel anywhere in the world."

About TripGift

TripGift is a multi-award-winning global closed-loop Travel Value Platform spanning eight travel gift brands and providing Travel Value APIs, Purpose-Bound Promotional Vouchers and travel redemption marketplaces across 103 currencies and more than 180 countries.

Contact Information

Cary George

CEO

pr@tripgift.com

SOURCE: TripGift

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/tripgift-launches-its-next-generation-global-travel-value-platform-1217781