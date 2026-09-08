Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading manufacturer of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced participation in the following investor conferences during the months of September, October, and November 2026.

32nd Annual Gabelli Aerospace & Defense Symposium

September 10, 2026, NYC

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 12-14, 2026, NYC

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

September 12-14, 2026, Nashville, TN

2026 Maxim Growth Summit

October 12-14, 2026, NYC

The Think Equity Conference

October 15, 2026, NYC

Baird's Global Industrial Conference

November 10-12, 2026, Chicago, IL

Deutsche Bank Global Space & Defense Tech Summit

November 17-18, 2026, NYC

15th Annual Roth Technology Conference

November 17-18, 2026, NYC

Allan Evans, CEO, and members of the executive management team will engage with investors and industry participants through a variety of formats, including one-on-one meetings, panel discussions, and presentations.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines is a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, focused on building a domestic supply chain for the growing U.S. drone industry. The Company manufactures a broad portfolio of critical components, including flight controllers, electronic speed controllers, video systems, motors, FPV headsets, and cameras, with batteries to be added through the pending Upgrade Energy acquisition. Unusual Machines is expanding U.S. manufacturing to meet increasing demand from defense, enterprise, and commercial customers, while serving the consumer FPV market through its Fat Shark and Rotor Riot brands. According to Fact.MR, the U.S. drone components market represents a $3 billion to $5 billion opportunity. For more information, visit?unusualmachines.com.??

Investor Contact: investors@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-1217877