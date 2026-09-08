Largest Brand Campaign in Company History: Mary Kay Germany Launches Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared

Honoring the beauty of shared experiences and the women who inspire, support, and elevate one another every day.

Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

MUNICH, DE / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / With Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared, Mary Kay Germany is bringing the company's largest-ever global brand campaign to the German market. At the heart of the campaign is a belief that has shaped Mary Kay for more than 60 years: beauty has its greatest impact when it is shared. At a time when beauty is increasingly influenced by digital platforms, filters, and self-presentation, Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared deliberately takes a different approach. The campaign puts authentic connections, mutual inspiration, and the unifying power of women center stage.

"Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared reflects who we are and what we have always stood for: women supporting women," said Ryan Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Mary Kay Inc. "As we enter our next phase of growth, we celebrate and empower every Mary Kay woman, from our Independent Beauty Consultants to their customers. Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared is more than a campaign; it is a movement."

For many women in Germany, beauty is a shared experience that transcends generations. The campaign celebrates how customers and Independent Beauty Consultants connect through trusted relationships, exchanging beauty knowledge, product recommendations, and personal experiences that create meaningful bonds and lasting communities across age groups.

With Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared, Mary Kay Germany is bringing the company's largest-ever global brand campaign to the German market. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

The launch of Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared in Germany will be accompanied by a range of local activations designed to bring the campaign message to life.

October 1, 2026 - The first event will take place at Matcha Daily , Leopoldstraße 20 in Munich, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover the new campaign, enjoy an exclusive Mary Kay Matcha , and immerse themselves in the world of Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared . Selected influencers and content creators will accompany the activation on their social media channels and share their experiences with their followers.

November 19, 2026 - In partnership with InStyle Magazine, Mary Kay Germany will host an exclusive event for invited influencers and content creators. The event will focus on inspiring connections, authentic conversations, and the message behind Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared. Invited guests will have the opportunity to experience the brand and selected Mary Kay products firsthand, try them out, and share their impressions directly with their communities.

Through Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared Mary Kay directly addresses the shift in beauty, tapping into a profound cultural longing for community and connection that the world, and generations of women, are feeling more than ever. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

"For forty years, Mary Kay has empowered women across Germany to dream bigger, achieve more, and help others rise along the way. As we prepare to celebrate our 40th anniversary here in Germany, the Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared campaign honors the extraordinary strength of our community and the belief that success is most meaningful when it is shared. The campaign also reflects the powerful connections between generations of women, with beauty knowledge, confidence, and entrepreneurial spirit being shared from one generation to the next. We are proud of the lasting impact Mary Kay has had on generations of German women and excited to continue building businesses, confidence, and lasting connections for years to come," said Elke Kopp, General Manager of Mary Kay Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

For many women in Germany, beauty is a shared experience that transcends generations. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

Mary Kay will continue to support the campaign throughout the remainder of the year with additional activities, including an extensive social media communications program across Mary Kay's Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube channels.

Did You Know?

Mary Kay celebrates its 40 th anniversary in Germany in 2026 .

The company's German headquarters are located in Munich , serving the markets of Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands .

For more than 60 years , Mary Kay has empowered women to build their own businesses and achieve their entrepreneurial goals independently.

Mary Kay Is the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World 1 four years in a row.

Today, Mary Kay operates in 40 markets worldwide, connecting millions of people through beauty, community, and entrepreneurship.

The company's German headquarters are located in Munich, serving the markets of Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. Mary Kay also celebrates its 40th anniversary in Germany in 2026. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

***

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in 40 markets. For over 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykay.de. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications

newsroom.marykay.com

"Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2026 Edition, value sales at RSP, 2025 Data"

Mary Kay announces Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared, its largest-ever global consumer-facing campaign and a long-term brand strategy designed to drive its next era of growth. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

Find more stories and multimedia from Mary Kay at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mary Kay

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mary-kay

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/largest-brand-campaign-in-company-history-mary-kay-germany-launc-1218022