Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Trinity One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: TOM) ("Trinity One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to change the Company's name to Trinity Silver Corp. (the "Name Change").

The Name Change reflects the Company's growing focus on the exploration and development of its silver projects in Latin America, including the Nueva Chañarcillo Silver Project in Chile and the Silver-1 Project in Ecuador.

Following the Name Change, the Company's common shares are expected to continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the ticker symbol "TOM". Further details, including the effective date of trading under the new name and the new CUSIP and ISIN numbers, will be announced once confirmed.

Common shares held by shareholders of the Company will be automatically adjusted to reflect the Name Change and no action will be required by shareholders.

The Name Change remains subject to final approval by the TSXV.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding completion of the Name Change, receipt of final approval from the TSXV and the anticipated effective date of the Name Change. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313331