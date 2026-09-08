Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (CSE: GLDR) is pleased to provide high-grade results on its 100%-owned Swell Bay patented claims in the Fort Frances area of Ontario and to highlight significant exploration milestones achieved at the Company's 100%-owned Phillips Township Property and the 50%-owned Bully Boy Patented Claims.

Swell Bay Patented Claims: High-Grade Gold Confirmed in Summer Surface Sampling Program -

Our recent prospecting and surface sampling program was designed to attempt to relocate and evaluate historical workings and mineralized zones. We are pleased to report the successful identification of three separate high-grade gold zones during the program to date, mentioned below:

A sample collected from a quartz vein returned a high-grade assay of 63.11 g/t Au. Another sample, collected from a broad, rusty and visibly mineralized zone, returned a result of 30.79 g/t Au. Sampling of another quartz vein that can be traced for approximately 100 feet where it dips into a valley, returned a result of 3.70 g/t Au.

Other Swell Bay results can be seen at: https://goldenrapturemining.com/News. Dated June 05, 2026.

Historical reports and data indicate that the Swell Bay Property hosts a number of historical trenches, gold-bearing quartz veins, and two shafts, with results from 2001 exploration returning grades of up to 718.06 g/t Au and 535.93 g/t Au.

The earliest recorded work on this property dates back to the 1890's, when initial developments included the sinking of a shaft along with several pits and trenches. Visible gold was reported and observed historically, and confirmed by other geologists years later and also recently. Gold mineralization is hosted not only within quartz veins but also throughout the shear zones.



Property information and historical results are derived from the October 2001 NI 43-101 Technical Repor t - Swell Bay Property, prepared for Kings Bay Gold Corp. by Consulting Geologist Desmond Cullen and J. Garry Clark, H.B.Sc., Geology, F.G.A.C.

Richard Rivet said: "We haven't found all the historical showings yet, but the results so far confirm the presence of high-grade gold mineralization at surface across multiple zones, which has now provided compelling visual targets for follow-up drilling. We have a portable hydraulic diamond drill at our disposal, which is presently in storage in the area. We would only need to secure the necessary financing; then our drill could be mobilized fairly quickly. Please stay tuned for future updates."



Bully Boy Patented Claims Update- 2026 Surface Sampling

On June, 2026-Golden Rapture Mining announced the final high-grade gold results from its recent surface sampling program at its 50%-owned Bully Boy Mine patented mineral claims located directly adjacent to our Phillips Township property, Rainy River District, NW Ontario.

This sampling program was designed to test surface quartz veins in the area of the main shaft. To our surprise, all grab samples returned measurable gold values, with the best high-grade assay result being 78.79 g/t Au.



All Bully Boy assay results can be seen at: https://goldenrapturemining.com/News. Dated June 05, 2026.

A high-resolution UAV airborne magnetic survey was also flown in April 2026. The survey identified strong magnetic anomalies in the vicinity of the historic shaft area.



Source : Bully Boy Project Survey Processing Report: Authored by: Skyler Mallozzi, M.Sc, P.Geo, Senior Geophysicist, Rosor Exploration, March 31, 2026.

These anomalies appear to correlate with gold-bearing quartz veins observed at the surface, providing the Company with compelling targets for further exploration, including drilling.

Again, before drilling can commence, the Company will only need to secure the necessary financing.

Phillips Township - 2025 Geophysics and High-Grade Surface Results

On May 28, 2025. Golden Rapture Mining announced the results of a recently completed low-altitude, high-resolution drone magnetic survey of its 100% owned Phillips Gold Project.

The survey results identified new high-priority targets, confirming that the survey area is dominated by strong linear anomalies throughout the project area, with the strongest occurring in the northeast corner (Young's Bay area), where intense deformation and folding are present. Our Young's Bay area has not been drilled yet.





Source of comments and info : Phillips Project Survey Processing Report: Authored by: Skyler Mallozzi, M.Sc, P.Geo, Senior Geophysicist, Rosor Exploration, April 24, 2025.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Results of testing the area of these anomalies

We then commenced a sampling program designed to test certain surface areas where strong anomalies were recently identified in our low-altitude, high-resolution drone magnetic survey.

Richard Rivet said: "To our surprise, most of the samples recently taken in the northeast corner of our property, called the Young's Bay area, have also revealed our best high-grade gold results to date."

Highlights of the July 02, 2025 sampling program included:

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Source: https://goldenrapturemining.com/News. Dated July 02, 2025.

Newly Identified Deeper Magnetic Bodies



Also of importance is that the susceptibility inversion results showed the separate magnetic highs as surface expressions of an impressively larger magnetic body at a 600 m depth.

None of these deeper larger anomalies have been drilled yet. The property has also never been drilled below 90 meters.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Source of data and comments: Phillips Project Survey Processing Report: Authored by: Skyler Mallozzi, M.Sc, P.Geo, Senior Geophysicist, Rosor Exploration, April 24, 2025.

Richard Rivet said: "We believe that these anomalies may represent the feeder zones that could be responsible for supplying mineralizing fluids to the 18 mine shafts and high-grade quartz veins identified across the property. These newly identified large Magnetic bodies represent strategic targets for the next phase of drilling.

A larger drill will need to be used to intersect these deeper targets. And again, before drilling can commence on this project, the Company will need to secure the necessary financing."

Phillips Township - High-Grade Drill Results

On November 4, 2024) - Golden Rapture Mining announced continued near-surface high-grade drilling results at its Phillips Township Gold Property located in the Rainy River District, NW Ontario.

Our team was very pleased to have discovered near-surface high-grade gold in what we believe could be vertical feeder zones. These newly discovered veins and results have given us a positive outlook about the future of our company, as we now have a series of high-grade vertical veins to further explore.

Highlights: 114.96 g/t Au across 2.55 m (4.05 oz/t gold over 8.4 ft) and 111.16 g/t Au across 1.50 m (3.9 oz/t gold over 4.9 ft).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10613/313309_f51119fb743e8bba_004full.jpg

Source : https://goldenrapturemining.com/News. Dated November 04, 2024,

Phillips Township - From Initial Surface Sampling to Modern Exploration

Shortly after becoming publicly listed in March 2024, Golden Rapture announced highly encouraging initial surface sampling results from Phillips Township. The Company subsequently moved rapidly toward follow-up exploration.

Highlights of High-Grade Surface Grab Sample Results from April 08, 2024

SAMPLE NUMBER ASSAY RESULTS PHILLIPS PROPERTY



AREA 17446 204.005 g/t/Au Young's Bay 17412 125.001 g/t/Au Combined Mine 494795 109.003 g/t/Au Combined Mine 17487 66.022 g/t/Au Mascotte Mine 494760 61.102 g/t/Au Young's Bay 494761 58.104 g/t/Au Young's Bay 17447 43.701 g/t/Au Trojan Mine 17444 24.005 g/t/Au Combined Mine 494762 22.300 g/t/Au Trojan Mine 17430 20.400 g/t/Au Combined Mine 494966 14.200 g/t/Au Mascotte Mine 494796 11.002 g/t/Au Combined Mine



Full assay results can be seen at: https://goldenrapturemining.com/News. Dated April 08, 2024.

The results also supported the interpretation that additional parallel mineralized veins occur within the broader Phillips Township system.

These exploration programs represented an important progression for Golden Rapture: moving from historical data compilation and surface sampling toward modern geophysical targeting, systematic follow-up sampling and drill-target generation.

Michael Birch Resignation

We are also reporting that Michael Birch has resigned from our Board of Directors to pursue his newly started Indigenous businesses being "The Birch Show" and "The Birch Carbon Program". We would like to thank Michael for his support and wish him great health, happiness and success.

Richard Rivet, President and CEO, Comments

"Since becoming a publicly traded company in March 2024, Golden Rapture has made significant progress in advancing its Ontario exploration portfolio.

We started with the Phillips Township Property and quickly moved from surface sampling to drilling and then to modern geophysical exploration and systematic target generation.

Our expansion into the Bully Boy Mine has also provided us with another opportunity to explore high-grade quartz veins immediately adjacent to our Phillips Township, and the results to date have been very encouraging.

Most recently, the Swell Bay property has added another exciting dimension to our portfolio with our first field program successfully locating historical workings and confirming high-grade gold mineralization.

The results achieved to date underscore the significant exploration potential across the Company's Northwestern Ontario properties. With multiple projects demonstrating compelling opportunities for further discovery, we believe the Company is well positioned to build on this momentum and advance these assets.

Our immediate objective is to continue advancing these projects toward the next stage of exploration. Before drilling can commence on these three high-grade projects, the Company will need to secure the necessary financing or identify strategic joint-venture partners.

As part of this strategy, the Company is considering doing a one-time Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (LIFE) offering comprised of a combination of non-flow-through and flow-through units, with the units expected to include warrants.

Thank you for following the story and for your continued support. Please stay tuned for future news."

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures



All sampling completed by Golden Rapture Mining Corporation within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs, which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials and a level of duplicate analysis. Surface grab samples from the 2026 summer program were all sent to AGAT Laboratories. AGAT Laboratories conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Archibald, P.Geo., a consulting geologist to Golden Rapture Mining Corporation. Mr. Archibald is independent of the Company and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Golden Rapture Mining Corporation

Golden Rapture Mining Corporation is a Canadian exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of high-potential mineral properties in Ontario. The Company's portfolio includes the Phillips Township, Swell Bay, Bully Boy, South of Goliath and Northern Queen properties. The Company's exploration strategy is focused on applying modern exploration techniques to historically known gold systems in established mining jurisdictions with existing infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, proposed exploration activities, potential mineralization, the identification of exploration targets, the potential continuity or extent of mineralized structures, future drilling and the Company's expectations regarding its properties. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing, equipment and personnel, the receipt of necessary permits and approvals, the accuracy of historical information, the Company's ability to complete planned exploration activities and the interpretation of exploration results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

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