The French sculpture atelier extends the group's expertise from everyday design to collectible art

BOW (Brands of Wonder), the international brand group behind French design brand LEXON, today announced the acquisition of Leblon Delienne, the French sculpture atelier known for transforming pop culture icons into collectible art and design objects. The move pairs the atelier's distinctive French craftsmanship and licensed collections with BOW's international reach and digital expertise.

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Leblon Delienne Joins LEXON at BOW

Juliette de Blegiers, who acquired the company in 2018, will remain a minority shareholder in Leblon Delienne and continue working alongside BOW founder Boris Brault and the atelier's teams.

For more than 40 years, Leblon Delienne has brought iconic characters to life through sculptures, figurines, furniture, and art and design objects, primarily in limited, numbered editions. Its licensed collections feature characters from Disney, Warner Bros., Peanuts, Playmobil, and Sanrio. The atelier also collaborates with artists, designers, interior designers, and luxury brands on exceptional custom commissions.

Its artisans craft sculptures at the atelier in Neufchâtel-en-Bray, Normandy. Leblon Delienne holds France's Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant (EPV, or "Living Heritage Company") designation, an official distinction overseen by the French Ministry of the Economy and awarded to businesses with rare and exceptional know-how.

"Leblon Delienne is a truly distinctive atelier, transforming universally recognized characters into objects of desire," said Boris Brault, founder and president of BOW. "It brings together everything that inspires me: history, emotion, craftsmanship, and a vision at the intersection of art, design, and pop culture.

With the global collectibles market flourishing, driven by a growing adult audience, Leblon Delienne and BOW are a natural creative and strategic fit. This marks a new step in our ambition to build a group of complementary design and art brands for the home, each with its own distinctive identity. Through LEXON, we have developed recognized expertise in creating licensed collections and collaborations with renowned partners around everyday design objects. With Leblon Delienne, we are now extending that approach to collectible art objects and strengthening our licensing portfolio.

Our aim is not to change Leblon Delienne, but to preserve its soul and give it the resources to go further: developing new collections, creating compelling collaborations, accelerating its digital growth, and expanding its international reach. I am especially pleased that Juliette will remain by my side as we begin this new chapter with our teams."

Since joining BOW in 2018, LEXON has grown its global product sales nearly fivefold. International markets now account for 80% of its business, and the United States is its largest e-commerce market. LEXON has earned more than 250 international design awards and is sold in 90 countries through more than 9,000 retail locations, selling millions of products each year.

LEXON's Balloon Dog collaboration with Jeff Koons, imagined with The Broad in Los Angeles, illustrates that combination of creative ambition and global reach. Its first edition attracted thousands of collectors worldwide in less than a year.

Leblon Delienne's creative collaborators include Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, Eugeni Quitllet, and José Lévy. Both Quitllet and Lévy have also designed for LEXON, reflecting the two brands' shared interest in design, emotional connection, and fresh interpretations of familiar objects and cultural icons.

BOW will support Leblon Delienne with its digital platforms and expertise in selling art and collectibles online, bringing its creations to new audiences and deepening relationships with collectors.

The group plans to develop new art licensing partnerships and exclusive sculptures while expanding international distribution. The ambition is to make Leblon Delienne a destination for collectors and a leading global name in collectible sculpture. Its Normandy atelier, artisans, and teams will remain at the heart of its creative work.

"Since 2018, we have worked with our teams to preserve and pass on our atelier's craftsmanship while giving our creations a distinctly contemporary voice," said Juliette de Blegiers, Chief Brands Collaborations Officer at BOW. "We have maintained our expertise in the classic comic-book figurines that made Leblon Delienne's name in the 1980s, while creating new collectible objects that reflect today's culture.

What connects us with BOW is a shared commitment to artistic creation and to making timeless, increasingly sought-after objects. Leblon Delienne has enormous potential. The group will bring a product-focused approach, digital capabilities, and global distribution that complement our own strengths. I am proud of this partnership, which allows us to continue our brand's story by drawing on each other's strengths and a shared ambition.

I am also delighted to continue this journey alongside Boris Brault and write this next chapter together."

ABOUT LEBLON DELIENNE

Founded in 1985, Leblon Delienne is a French sculpture atelier that reinterprets pop culture icons through figurines, sculptures, furniture, and design objects. Recognized with France's Living Heritage Company designation, the atelier designs its collections in Neufchâtel-en-Bray, Normandy, France.

www.leblon-delienne.com

ABOUT BOW

Founded by Boris Brault, BOW (Brands of Wonder) is an entrepreneur-led international group that develops brands at the intersection of design, art, innovation, and emotional connection. Its brands include French design brand LEXON. The group combines expertise in product development, international distribution, and e-commerce.

www.group-bow.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact: Sarah Brault s.brault@group-bow.com