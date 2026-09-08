IPC Systems' Emissions Reduction Targets Validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative

Validation confirms IPC's near-term and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, including net-zero across its value chain by 2050, are aligned with climate science

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC Systems, Inc. ("IPC"), a global leader in financial communications and trading connectivity, today announced that its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets have been validated by SBTi Services, confirming that they conform with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) criteria (Corporate Near-Term Criteria V5.3 and Net-Zero Criteria V1.3), including the company's target to achieve net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2050.

Validation comes at a time when financial institutions are placing greater scrutiny on emissions across their value chains. As regulators, investors and clients raise expectations around climate accountability, the sustainability performance of suppliers and partners is becoming increasingly important to firms working towards their own science-aligned goals.

For IPC's customers, the validation provides added confidence that a key infrastructure partner is progressing in line with the SBTi framework. The company serves more than 750 financial institutions globally, including the majority of trading desks across the top 100 global banks. Validation of IPC's targets gives these firms independently assessed, science-aligned data they can rely on in their own value-chain accounting.

IPC's validated targets commit the company to emissions reductions across its entire value chain - covering not only its own operations, but also the goods and services it purchases and the use of the products it delivers to customers. These near-term and long-term reductions are based on 2022 modeling. The official validated target language is as follows:

Net-zero: IPC Systems Inc. commits to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions - including scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 - across its value chain by 2050.

IPC Systems Inc. commits to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions - including scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 - across its value chain by 2050. Near-term: IPC Systems Inc. commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 35.65% by 2030 . IPC Systems Inc. also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services and use of sold products by 32.5% within the same timeframe.

IPC Systems Inc. commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions . Long-term: IPC Systems Inc. commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 90.0% by 2050. IPC Systems Inc. also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions by 90.0% within the same timeframe.





"Our targets go beyond our own operations to cover what we buy and what we deliver. Many of our clients are working to emissions targets of their own, and they need suppliers moving at the same pace. Validation by the Science Based Targets initiative is what lets them rely on our numbers," said Manuel Ibáñez, ESG Officer at IPC Systems.

Having validated science-based targets means that IPC has submitted its decarbonization targets to SBTi Services, which has formally validated them as conforming with the applicable SBTi criteria. In line with SBTi criteria, IPC will prioritize direct emissions reductions across its value chain, with any residual emissions permanently neutralized before reaching net-zero. IPC's targets are listed on the SBTi Target Dashboard.

The validation marks a milestone in IPC's broader commitment to operating responsibly at the center of global markets - ensuring that as trading workflows evolve, the infrastructure behind them advances toward a net-zero future.

About the Science Based Targets initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis. It develops standards, tools and guidance which allow companies to set greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets to reach net-zero by 2050 at the latest. To learn more, visit www.sciencebasedtargets.org .

About IPC Systems

A specialist technology and service leader powering global financial markets for over 50 years, IPC Systems stands at the forefront of innovation in trading communications, market data connectivity, and financial technology infrastructure. IPC's customer-first philosophy is backed by an expansive financial ecosystem that spans all asset classes and connects market participants anywhere in the world - enabling enhanced communication, collaboration, and compliance at scale.

Global services include trading communications, electronic trading, data and analytics and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. IPC is ideally positioned to anticipate change and remain aligned with rapidly transforming markets, and to empower customers to adapt to change - now and into the future.

To learn more, visit www.ipc.com , explore our Insights page, or follow us on LinkedIn.