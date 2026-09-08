Leo Cancer Care: Fortis Healthcare to Install India's First Upright Proton Therapy System, Advancing Precision Cancer Care

The advanced MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System, featuring Leo Cancer Care's Marie upright positioning technology, will be installed at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Healthcare, part of the IHH Healthcare group, today announced plans to install the MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System from Mevion Medical Systems at Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), Gurugram, its flagship quaternary-care hospital and a leading centre for comprehensive oncology and precision cancer care.

Featuring Leo Cancer Care's Marie upright patient positioning and imaging solution, along the treatment planning software RayStation, by RaySearch Laboratories, the system will make Fortis the first healthcare provider in India planning to introduce upright proton therapy. It will also be the first Leo Cancer Care system installed in the country.

Subject to applicable regulatory approvals and completion of the necessary site preparations, the installation will represent an important advancement in India's precision-oncology capabilities and expand access to highly targeted radiation treatment for selected adult and paediatric cancers.

Unlike conventional radiation therapy, which uses X-rays that continue to release radiation as they pass through the body, proton therapy can deliver the prescribed dose directly to the tumour with minimal exit radiation. This enables doctors to target cancer more precisely while reducing radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissues and critical organs.

This precision can be particularly valuable in treating selected paediatric cancers and tumours located close to sensitive structures such as the brain, spinal cord, heart and lungs.

The new system combines an ultra-compact proton accelerator and fixed-beam delivery architecture with a 360-degree upright patient-positioning platform and integrated CT imaging. Instead of rotating a large treatment gantry around a patient lying on a table, the technology holds the patient in a seated position in front of a fixed proton beam.

Treating patients in an upright position may provide a more natural and comfortable experience for those who find it difficult to lie flat because of pain, breathing difficulties, limited mobility, or anxiety. Its open design may also reduce feelings of confinement and allow patients to remain more engaged with the clinical team during positioning and treatment.

The platform integrates upright CT imaging at the treatment position, enabling clinicians to image, position and treat patients in the same orientation. This can support accurate alignment, anatomical consistency, and advanced image-guided treatment workflows.

These advanced workflows are supported by RayStation a leading software for proton treatment planning, combining advanced technologies in one system. With a long history of pioneering innovation in particle therapy and ongoing investments in research and development, RaySearch is dedicated to continuously advancing RayStation to meet the evolving needs of proton therapy centers worldwide.

The system's compact architecture will enable installation within an existing building at FMRI, where accommodating a conventional gantry-based proton therapy system would require substantially greater space and infrastructure. By reducing the construction requirements traditionally associated with proton therapy, the technology offers a practical pathway for introducing this advanced treatment capability within an established cancer centre.

FMRI is home to the Fortis Cancer Institute, a comprehensive oncology centre bringing together medical, surgical and radiation oncology, precision diagnostics, and multidisciplinary clinical expertise. The planned installation will further strengthen its advanced and personalised cancer-care capabilities.

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director & CEO, Fortis Healthcare, said, "India's rising cancer burden calls for a fundamental shift towards earlier diagnosis, greater treatment precision, and wider access to advanced oncology care. As healthcare providers, our responsibility is to build an ecosystem in which globally advanced technologies are integrated with strong clinical expertise and made accessible to more patients. The planned installation of the MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System at FMRI reflects this vision. Beyond introducing India's first upright proton therapy system, it represents an important step towards strengthening the country's precision-oncology capabilities, addressing infrastructure barriers and building a more patient-centric and future-ready cancer-care ecosystem."

Stephen Towe, Chief Executive Officer, Leo Cancer Care, said, "Fortis Healthcare's decision is a landmark moment for Leo Cancer Care and for upright radiotherapy. India is an important new territory for us, and we are proud that our first system in the country will be delivered in partnership with Fortis and IHH Healthcare. This project captures exactly why upright radiotherapy matters. By eliminating the need for a large rotating gantry, the MEVION S250-FIT can bring proton therapy into an existing building where no other proton system could be accommodated. Together, we are overcoming a major infrastructure barrier and creating the opportunity for more patients to access proton therapy."

Conventional proton therapy facilities typically require substantial space, construction, and supporting infrastructure. The planned installation at FMRI is expected to expand access to advanced proton treatment in India and establish a foundation for the wider adoption of upright radiotherapy across the region.

The installation at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, is subject to applicable regulatory approvals and completion of the necessary site preparations.

About Leo Cancer Care

Leo Cancer Care is challenging the conventional delivery of radiotherapy through an upright approach that places the patient at the centre of treatment. Its Marie solution combines 360-degree upright patient positioning with integrated CT imaging and can be paired with a fixed particle beam. By removing the need for a large rotating gantry, the technology is designed to reduce the space and infrastructure required for advanced radiotherapy while supporting a more natural and patient-focused treatment experience.

For more information, visit leocancercare.com.

About Fortis Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare Limited is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics, and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates 36 healthcare facilities (including JVs and O&M facilities) across 12 states and union territories. The Company's network comprises over 6,150 operational beds (including O&M beds) and 400 diagnostics labs.

For more information, visit fortishealthcare.com.

About Mevion Medical Systems

Mevion Medical Systems is a leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Mevion pioneered the single-room proton therapy platform and continues to advance the accessibility and clinical capabilities of proton therapy worldwide. Its products include the MEVION S250i and MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy Systems with HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts, with a presence in Europe and Asia.

For more information, visit mevion.com

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