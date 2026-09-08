Aurzen Shines at IFA 2026, Garnering 11 Honors Across Its Projector Lineup

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen made a strong impression at IFA 2026, with its latest projectors earning recognition from media and the show's own innovation award.

The Aurzen ZIP Pro appeared in best-of-IFA coverage from The Verge, Pocket-lint, Android Central, CGMagazine, Yanko Design, and SlashGear. As the world's first tri-fold Full HD pocket projector, ZIP Pro stood out at IFA 2026 with several category-first innovations, including the world's first 10.7mm ultra-slim Full HD optical engine, industry-first Type-C direct projection for Nintendo Switch, and an industry-first smart touch display. The Verge called it "one of the most portable projectors on the market," Android Central still considers it "one of the coolest portable projectors I've seen," and SlashGear found the image "sharp, clear, and surprisingly bright for such a small device" - with the new touchscreen on top called out as a handy upgrade for controlling it on the go.

The Aurzen ZIP Pro and EAZZE E1R received both a Netzwelt Innovation Award and was selected among Netzwelt's 58 most innovative products at IFA 2026. The outlet highlighted E1R's compact design and built-in Roku TV as an alternative to a traditional television.

Aurzen's portfolio also earned recognition from the official IFA Innovation Awards 2026. The Aurzen ZIP received Honoree - Best in Home & Entertainment and Honoree - Best in Design, while the Aurzen BOOM mini was named Honoree - Best in Home & Entertainment.

Availability

ZIP Pro is now available for pre-order at aurzen.com with a list price of $629.99 and a limited-time introductory price of $579.99. The E1R is available now on Amazon in the U.S. and Canada for $139.99 in the U.S. and CAD 159.99 in Canada, with limited-time introductory price of $89.99 in the U.S. and CAD 139.99 in Canada, and will launch in Europe later this season. The E1 is now available in Germany, France and Spain at €129.99 (€99.99 intro).

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award. For more information, visit www.aurzen.com.

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