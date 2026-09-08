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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: Stoke Space Technologies Raises $1 Billion Series E: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 8th

  • Stoke Space increases capital as it prepares for first orbital launch.
    • Stoke Space is preparing its Nova Pathfinder launch vehicle for a planned 2027 mission.
    • The company is also developing its Nova Block 2 launch vehicle, capable of delivering 15 metric tons to low Earth orbit.
    • Co-founder and CEO Andy Lapsa will join NYSE Live to reveal the opportunities the Series E unlocks for the firm.
  • NYSE Live to provide coverage of XTEND AI Robotics' listing celebration.
    • The program will carry co-founder and CEO Aviv Shapira's remarks ahead of the Opening Bell.
    • Shapira and CFO Tal Horesh will join NYSE Live to discuss the company's next chapter as a publicly traded company.
    • XTEND AI Robotics (NYSE: XTND) debuted for trade on September 4th, following its business combination with JFB Construction Holdings.
  • Investors monitor Middle East developments and inflation data.
    • As of 8:00 AM ET, ICE Brent Crude is trading at about $98 a barrel after the U.S. and Iran exchanged strikes over the weekend.
    • The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release August PPI data on Thursday before unveiling the August CPI report on Friday.

Opening Bell
XTEND AI Robotics (NYSE: XTND) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

Closing Bell
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) rings the NYSE Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stoke-space-technologies-raises-1-billion-series-e-nyse-content-update-302872303.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.