New York Stock Exchange: Stoke Space Technologies Raises $1 Billion Series E: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 8th

Stoke Space increases capital as it prepares for first orbital launch. Stoke Space is preparing its Nova Pathfinder launch vehicle for a planned 2027 mission. The company is also developing its Nova Block 2 launch vehicle, capable of delivering 15 metric tons to low Earth orbit. Co-founder and CEO Andy Lapsa will join NYSE Live to reveal the opportunities the Series E unlocks for the firm.

NYSE Live to provide coverage of XTEND AI Robotics' listing celebration. The program will carry co-founder and CEO Aviv Shapira's remarks ahead of the Opening Bell. Shapira and CFO Tal Horesh will join NYSE Live to discuss the company's next chapter as a publicly traded company. XTEND AI Robotics (NYSE: XTND) debuted for trade on September 4 th , following its business combination with JFB Construction Holdings.

Investors monitor Middle East developments and inflation data. As of 8:00 AM ET, ICE Brent Crude is trading at about $98 a barrel after the U.S. and Iran exchanged strikes over the weekend. The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release August PPI data on Thursday before unveiling the August CPI report on Friday.



Opening Bell

XTEND AI Robotics (NYSE: XTND) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

Closing Bell

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) rings the NYSE Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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