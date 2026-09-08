VVater LLC: VVater Accelerates Global Expansion with Strategic Entry into Southern Africa

MS Group chaired by Lord Anthony St John of Bletso, signs a partnership agreement with VVater to bring its advanced treatment technology to one of the world's most water-stressed regions

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / VVater, America's Next Water Company and the world's premier innovator in advanced water treatment solutions, today announced a strategic licensing agreement to expand its global presence into Southern Africa, bringing its breakthrough water treatment and reuse technologies to a region facing mounting pressure on one of its most critical resources.

Through the agreement, VVater SADC, a newly formed regional venture, was created in partnership with the MS Group, a conglomerate that operates in a variety of territories and verticals, chaired by Lord Anthony St John of Bletso in partnership with Green Office, the South African business service group led by former Springbok rugby international Wayne Fyvie and Warren Valentine. The partnership spans 16 SADC countries, including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and more. The partnership will bolster the commercialization of VVater's advanced water treatment technologies across municipal, industrial, commercial, and other applications throughout the region.

As water scarcity, aging infrastructure, population growth, and competing demands place increasing pressure on freshwater supplies, VVater SADC will create a new pathway for the region to treat, recover, and reuse water at scale. The partnership brings VVater's technology into a market where water security is becoming increasingly intertwined with economic growth, industrial development, and the long-term resilience of communities.

"Water stress is not a distant problem for Southern Africa. It is a challenge that affects communities, businesses, agriculture, and economic development today," said Kevin Gast, CEO and Chairman of VVater. "As someone who was born in South Africa, this expansion is particularly meaningful. We have developed VVater around the idea that water treatment should be more efficient, more adaptable, and capable of solving the world's greatest water crises. Bringing that technology to Southern Africa is an important step toward making that vision a reality."

"We have spent years working through infrastructure and resource challenges across this region, and water scarcity sits at the top of that list," said Philip Gouws, Global Advisory Board Member of the MS Group. "VVater's technology gives us something we have not had access to before. Through VVater SADC, we are bringing together local market knowledge and relationships with VVater's innovative technology to create a significant opportunity to help deliver more sustainable and resilient water solutions across Southern Africa."

The agreement gives VVater SADC access to VVater's full suite of proprietary technology, led by the Farady Reactor, a breakthrough in water treatment. Wherever it's deployed, from municipal water systems to industrial plants, hospitality operations to agricultural land, the Farady Reactor transforms wastewater, sewage, and drinking water alike, offering a glimpse of what next-generation water infrastructure can look like.

VVater SADC is the latest step in the company's international growth, following recognition from TIME, CES, and Fast Company, as well as deployments with partners including Nestle and the City of Bastrop, Texas. The agreement reflects VVater's continued push to bring advanced treatment and reuse technology into markets facing mounting water stress.

About VVater

VVater is America's Next Water Company, delivering the future of purification through its award-winning Farady Reactor (Time Best Invention Award 2025, CES Best of Innovation 2025, World Future Award 2025. The first company in history to win all 3 in 1 year achieving a Triple Crown), proprietary ALTEP (Advanced Low Tension Electroporation Process), Advanced Dissolved Air Flotation, and Micro & Nano Bubble technologies. Unlike outdated chemical, filtration, and membrane systems, VVater's electric-field breakthroughs eliminate PFAS, microplastics, microorganisms, and other contaminants with record retention times, without producing toxic byproducts or requiring costly consumables. With over 4.3B gallons treated and validation from global leaders, VVater is scaling into municipal drinking water and wastewater, DPR/IPR, onsite reuse for data centers, commercial buildings, and resorts, residential purification, and consumer health water, delivering a 60% smaller footprint, 40% CapEx savings, 80% OpEx savings, and 40% less energy use. For more information, please visit www.vvater.com

Contact Information

VVATER Media Office

Global Media Room

media@vvater.com

Nicholas Koulermos

vvater@5wpr.com

SOURCE: VVater LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/vvater-accelerates-global-expansion-with-strategic-entry-into-southern-africa-1216315