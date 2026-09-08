The Bonadio Group Ranked a Top 50 CPA Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting for Sixth Consecutive Year

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / The Bonadio Group has once again earned a spot on INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA)'s annual Top 100 CPA Firms list, securing its place among the top 50 firms for the sixth consecutive year. The company is the only firm headquartered in Upstate New York in the top 100.

"We're honored to once again be recognized as a top firm by IPA," said Bruce Zicari, CEO and Managing Partner of The Bonadio Group. "In today's competitive and changing accounting world, it's no easy feat to be consistently ranked within the top 50 firms in the country - and we've done it while remaining independent, which allows us to prioritize what's best for our clients while we continue to grow and invest in our people."

Each year, IPA ranks the 500 largest accounting firms in the U.S. by net revenue, based on data submitted through the IPA Practice Management Survey. The ranking provides a comprehensive view of firm size, growth, and market position across the industry, offering a look at how the landscape continues to evolve.

"This year's IPA 100 shows a profession splitting into distinct models," said Chelsea Summers, Executive Director at IPA. "Private equity-backed firms and traditional partnerships are growing organically at nearly the same pace, but everything behind that number, from reinvestment to pricing to how partners get paid, now looks different. Add in a workforce that's gone global and governance that's become standard practice, and you get a profession that's converging on one playbook while running it in very different ways."

This honor adds to a growing list of recent accolades for The Bonadio Group, including being named to Fortune's Best Workplaces in New York 2026 List. The company has also been recognized as a 2026 Top 100 Firm by Accounting Today, as well as one of America's 2026 Most Recommended Tax & Accounting Firms by USA Today. Together, these awards reinforce the firm's reputation as both a leading employer and a trusted advisor to businesses and organizations nationwide.

For more information about The Bonadio Group, visit www.bonadio.com.

About The Bonadio Group

The Bonadio Group is a nationally ranked IPA Top 50 CPA firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory and consulting services to clients both within and outside of the U.S. The firm maintains several offices across the country, with team members operating globally. Its expert team of industry-leading professionals serve as trusted advisors to clients of all sizes, helping businesses and organizations reach their short- and long-term goals. The Bonadio Group is committed to delivering top-tier client service, providing continuous community support and creating an unparalleled employee experience. For more information, visit www.bonadio.com.

About the IPA 500

INSIDE Public Accounting's IPA 500 is an annual ranking of the 500 largest accounting firms in the United States by net revenue. The rankings are based on data submitted through the IPA Practice Management Survey and are presented in five groupings: the IPA Top 100, Top 200, Top 300, Top 400 and Top 500. IPA also uses survey data to examine growth, profitability and other operational trends across the profession.

View the full 2026 IPA 500 rankings at https://insidepublicaccounting.com/ipa-top-500-firms/.

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MEDIA CONTACT:

Samantha Jean

sjean@bonadio.com

(585) 460-9413

SOURCE: The Bonadio Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-bonadio-group-ranked-a-top-50-cpa-firm-by-inside-public-acco-1216502