Chilean Cobalt Corp. Advances Copper Exploration Program at 100%-Owned El Cofre Concessions

BERWYN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Chilean Cobalt Corp. (OTCQB:COBA) ("Chilean Cobalt" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on ongoing exploration activities at its 100%-owned El Cofre concessions, covering approximately 3,370 hectares located along the northeastern extension of the historic San Juan mining district in northern Chile.

The current program is focused on advancing the copper-rich areas of the broader La Cobaltera / El Cofre project and refining priority targets for future drilling. Recent work has included resampling historical trenches, geological mapping and surface sampling, evaluation of historical geophysics targets, and sampling of material from historical mine workings and waste dumps. Samples from the latest trench program have been submitted for laboratory analysis, with results expected imminently.

Limited channel sampling by Chilean Cobalt at Trench 24, located approximately 9 meters east of historical high-grade copper mine workings within the same mineralized zone, returned copper values ranging from approximately 0.2% to 2.4% Cu over a 10-meter interval. This initial work formed part of a limited trench channel sampling program designed to evaluate historical data provided to Chilean Cobalt by the previous owner of the El Cofre concessions. A total of 60 channel samples were collected from three historical trenches. Based on the results of this initial program, the Company plans to undertake a more comprehensive channel sampling program across all three trenches to better define the extent, continuity, and grade of the copper mineralization.

The Company's recent work, together with its review of historical exploration data, indicates that the northeastern portion of El Cofre is notably copper-rich and characterized by structurally controlled copper-bearing vein systems. Historical induced polarization ("IP") surveys identified several significant anomalies and prospective targets in this area. Chilean Cobalt's current program is intended to further evaluate and refine these targets and determine their suitability for future drilling.

Field work has also extended to southwest El Cofre, where structurally controlled copper- and cobalt-bearing vein systems occur in association with regional faulting. Samples were collected from these targets and from waste dumps associated with past mining activity for analytical and metallurgical evaluation. Certain samples have also been provided to prospective processing partners in the United States for further analysis.

El Cofre lies along the regionally significant Atacama Fault System and forms part of the broader La Cobaltera / El Cofre project area, which encompasses approximately 25 kilometers of prospective strike length. The El Cofre concessions contain numerous centers of historical high-grade copper, gold, and cobalt mining, including open-pit and underground workings with visible copper-gold-bearing quartz veins.

El Cofre is readily accessible from the principal highway connecting Vallenar with the Port of Huasco, along with an extensive network of existing gravel roads providing access throughout the property. The Company believes this existing infrastructure can support efficient exploration and potentially provide logistical advantages for future project development.

"El Cofre provides Chilean Cobalt with an exciting opportunity to expand our exploration and development focus across the copper-rich portion of the broader San Juan mining district, allowing us to expand the La Cobaltera project area to potentially also include El Cofre, said Duncan T. Blount, Chairman and CEO of Chilean Cobalt. "Our field work is building on an extensive historical dataset and is designed to systematically refine multiple prospective targets and generate new targets across the La Cobaltera / El Cofre project area."

"By integrating new sampling and hyperspectral imaging with historical geophysical datasets and our Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning ("AI/ML") capabilities, we expect to significantly improve our understanding of the structural and geological controls on mineralization at El Cofre," said Dr. Lawrence Snee, EVP of Exploration at Chilean Cobalt. "This integrated approach will help us evaluate and prioritize the most prospective targets for potential drilling while also identifying new areas for follow-up exploration across the property."

The Company expects to provide additional updates as laboratory results from the current sampling program become available and its hyperspectral imaging, geophysical, and AI/ML programs advance.

This press release does not constitute an offer or sale of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Chilean Cobalt Corp.

Chilean Cobalt Corp. is a US-based critical minerals exploration and development company focused on the La Cobaltera / El Cofre cobalt-copper project in the historic San Juan mining district, one of the world's few primary cobalt districts. Chilean Cobalt is committed to creating ecological and social value for all stakeholders; economic value for Chile and the Chilean communities in which it operates; and financial value for its shareholders.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements, include, among others, statements the Company makes regarding its ability to identify appropriate targets in the El Cofre area, ability to successfully incorporate AI/ML capabilities into its next phase of exploration, ability to successfully accelerate the exploration work program, ability to establish "Proven" or "Probable" Reserves, as defined by the SEC under Item 1300 of Regulation S-K (Subpart 229.1300), through the completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study for the minerals that the Company seeks to produce and the inherent risks of mining, exploration, development, and processing operations that may negatively impact the business. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the Company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

CONTACTS:

Chilean Cobalt Corp.

Duncan T. Blount

Chairman & CEO

Duncan.Blount@chileancobaltcorp.com

SOURCE: Chilean Cobalt Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/chilean-cobalt-corp.-advances-copper-exploration-program-at-100-owned-el-cofre-co-1216807